David Arquette Slams 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent: She Wasn't the 'Friendliest to Me'

“I don’t know. [She] gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?'” the actor stated. Host Andy Cohen then asked if he felt like he was on an episode of Kent’s popular reality show, Vanderpump Rules , to which Arquette quickly agreed.

Fans quickly took to social media platform X to share their thoughts — and the majority was quite critical of Kent. “Ugh,” one user wrote. “I can see this. Lala seems like she wouldn’t be nice unless she thinks you can do something for her…” “David Arquette seems like one of the nicest guys,” another X user stated. “Why in the world would she give him attitude? She’s no actress, lol. And she’s not nice!” One other member of X took to the platform to take a dig at Kent, writing, “Oh oh she’s going to have an emergency podcast or Amazon Live about how people hold grudges and are out to get her. Come on guys she’s a single mom she’s the first to do so.”