David Arquette Slams 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent: She Wasn't the 'Friendliest to Me'
Shots fired! When David Arquette appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on July 21, he didn't hold back when talking about Lala Kent.
“I didn’t really have any scenes with her,” Arquette shared about his time filming Spree. “We met a couple times at the screening and stuff.” While he could have left it there, Arquette shared that she was “not the friendliest to me.”
“I don’t know. [She] gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?'” the actor stated. Host Andy Cohen then asked if he felt like he was on an episode of Kent’s popular reality show, Vanderpump Rules, to which Arquette quickly agreed.
Fans quickly took to social media platform X to share their thoughts — and the majority was quite critical of Kent. “Ugh,” one user wrote. “I can see this. Lala seems like she wouldn’t be nice unless she thinks you can do something for her…” “David Arquette seems like one of the nicest guys,” another X user stated. “Why in the world would she give him attitude? She’s no actress, lol. And she’s not nice!” One other member of X took to the platform to take a dig at Kent, writing, “Oh oh she’s going to have an emergency podcast or Amazon Live about how people hold grudges and are out to get her. Come on guys she’s a single mom she’s the first to do so.”
Being on Vanderpump Rules, Kent is no stranger to controversy or drama. Aside from her messy split from ex-husband Randall Emmett, Kent did not hold back her thoughts at all when the affair between her castmates Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss was exposed. During the Season 10 reunion, Kent lambasted Leviss, calling her a “dumb b-----.” She also laid into Sandoval about the affair, calling him a “f------- moron.” While Vanderpump Rules is currently on a filming hiatus, as producers figure out where to go with the show, Kent is keeping busy getting ready to welcome her second baby who is due September 1.