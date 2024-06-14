'Hypocrite' Lala Kent Gets Dragged Over Having an Instagram Page for Her Daughter After Shading Scheana Shay for Doing the Same
Lala Kent is being called out by Vanderpump Rules fans.
On a previous episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast, the reality star dissed costar Scheana Shay for having an Instagram account for daughter Summer Moon, but fans have discovered that Kent also has a private page for her own tot, Ocean.
It's unclear if the account for 3-year-old Ocean — whom Kent shares with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett — is active, as it's set to private and has only 16 photos. However, the page has over 3,500 followers.
"A place for my daughter to look back & see her sweet little journey in life," the page's bio reads. "I love you, O."
After Ocean's page was uncovered, fans on Reddit dissed the Give Them Lala author, 33, for coming after Shay, 39.
"Lala is the biggest hypocrite. Shaming Scheana publicly but doing the same behind closed doors. Even if it's private, those photos are now on the internet for all 3k+ followers and that's okay??" one person questioned on a Reddit thread.
"Has everyone forgotten about photo albums? Lmao. People are whack," another said of the social media account.
"😵💫 WOW! She wouldn't know the truth if it smacked her in face," a third individual noted of Kent.
Kent had discussed the topic with her podcast co-hosts, who weren't a fan of people setting up Instagram accounts for their children.
"The world's getting more and more dangerous. I've seen TikToks about how many baby account photos of kids are saved and it's horrific," one of her colleagues said, to which Kent emphasized, "Horrific."
The blonde beauty then brought up how on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, Shay complained that Tom Sandoval, 41, "blocked Summer Moon."
Quipped Kent, "There was one person who was like, 'Summer Moon doesn't know to run Instagram. Sandoval blocked you.'"
As OK! previously reported, Kent is currently pregnant with her second child, whom she conceived by using a sperm donor.
The reality star explained she didn't desire to have a child with a man since after her split from Emmett, 53, she only gets to be with her daughter half of the time.
"The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist," she quipped in an Amazon Live chat. "I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of — I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time."
"I will say, my heart will always be up for grabs. I believe in love," the former SUR staffer noted of being open to finding the right person. "I know that I will find love again, but for me, my child will never be up for grabs again."
“I don’t want to share my child again," she explained. "It’s something that I’ve experienced, and I refuse to experience it again."
The co-parents split in October 2021 after the movie producer allegedly cheated on her.