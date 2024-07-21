Lala Kent's Most Sultry Photos as She Awaits the Arrival of Baby No. 2
Lala Kent is never one to be shy about showing it all off!
As the Vanderpump Rules star, 33, awaits the arrival of her second daughter, she's taken to social media many times to show off her growing bump.
Kent revealed the exciting news that her first child Ocean, 3, whom she shares with ex Randall Emmett, would be getting a sibling after she became pregnant via intrauterine insemination (IUI) using donor sperm. The Bravo star later revealed the little one would be another girl.
"I had zero gender disappointment. I was thrilled, and I know every single person’s like, ‘I just want a healthy baby.’ But when I did my 20-week appointment with Ocean, and they were starting to talk about how she wasn’t looking right, after that moment, I truly was like, ‘I don’t care at all from now going forward with other kids what I have. I never want to experience a doctor saying to me, this doesn’t look right ever again.’ So, I didn’t have any disappointment," she explained in a recent interview about finding out her kiddo's gender.
"As of right now, every doctor’s appointment has gone very smoothly. The baby’s looking good. I’m a little anxious because my 20-week appointment is coming up and that’s the one that I have a little bit of PTSD with when it happened with Ocean. But I just remember finding out and feeling so freaking excited," Kent added of her progress.
When asked about her decision to have a baby without a partner, she explained, "There are moments where I see my friends with their kids and just the unit that they’ve created. And I will say I, it’s not so much for me, it’s more about I look at Ocean and I think about this new baby, and I’m like, ‘I just hope that they’re okay with the way that I’ve structured our life and don’t look at other families and think, I wonder why we don’t have it like that.’ I’m really hoping that they feel comfortable asking questions, but I think that’s one of my bigger fears that I work through."
See Kent's most sultry snaps as she awaits the arrival of baby No. 2.
Kent went nearly nude while posing for a mirror selfie.
The reality star shared a close up of her growing stomach as she lounged on the couch.
Kent posed with her VPR costar Scheana Shay as they made their way to Coachella 2024.
The single lady put her full bump on display as she laid out by the pool.
Kent and her mini-me enjoyed a fun day in the sun as she showed off her fit physique.
The Bump conducted the interview with Kent.