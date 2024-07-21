Lala Kent's Most Sultry Photos as She Awaits the Arrival of Baby No. 2

"As of right now, every doctor’s appointment has gone very smoothly. The baby’s looking good. I’m a little anxious because my 20-week appointment is coming up and that’s the one that I have a little bit of PTSD with when it happened with Ocean. But I just remember finding out and feeling so freaking excited," Kent added of her progress.

When asked about her decision to have a baby without a partner, she explained, "There are moments where I see my friends with their kids and just the unit that they’ve created. And I will say I, it’s not so much for me, it’s more about I look at Ocean and I think about this new baby, and I’m like, ‘I just hope that they’re okay with the way that I’ve structured our life and don’t look at other families and think, I wonder why we don’t have it like that.’ I’m really hoping that they feel comfortable asking questions, but I think that’s one of my bigger fears that I work through."