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David Corenswet Goes Full ‘Superman’ as He Defends Milly Alcock From Handsy Photographer at 'Supergirl' Premiere

Split image of David Corenswet and Milly Alcock
Source: MEGA

David Corenswet defends Milly Alcock from pushy photographer.

June 23 2026, Updated 6:58 a.m. ET

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David Corenswet proved he's not just Superman in the movies.

The actor, who plays Clark Kent in the new DC Universe, was praised by fans after stepping in to defend his Supergirl costar Milly Alcock during the film's star-studded premiere in New York City on Monday, June 22.

Video circulating on social media appeared to show Corenswet confronting a photographer after the person allegedly touched Alcock's back without permission. The actor quickly positioned himself between the actress and the press line, seemingly ensuring she was comfortable before the event continued.

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Source: @homeofdcu/X

Fans dubbed David Corenswet a 'real-life Superman' after the viral moment.

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Fans Declare the Actor a ‘Real Life Superman’

Image of The 'Supergirl' cast gathered in Brooklyn to celebrate the film's world premiere.
Source: MEGA

The 'Supergirl' cast gathered in Brooklyn to celebrate the film's world premiere

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many viewers applauding Corenswet's protective response.

One fan wrote, "David is Superman both in the movies and in real life."

Another praised the actor's actions, commenting, "That's some real Superman behavior right there. David stepping up to protect Milly shows great co-star respect. Class act from the Man of Steel himself."

A third simply declared, "That's a real man."

Many fans noted that Corenswet's actions embodied the qualities traditionally associated with Superman — kindness, respect and standing up for others.

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The Cast Gathered Ahead of the Film’s Release

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Image of Milly Alcock was joined by fellow DC stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and more.
Source: MEGA

Milly Alcock was joined by fellow DC stars Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and more.

The viral moment came as Alcock celebrated the world premiere of Supergirl alongside her castmates in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Corenswet was among several DC stars in attendance, including Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, as excitement builds ahead of the film's June 26 theatrical release.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and based on Tom King's acclaimed comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the highly anticipated superhero film follows Kara Zor-El as she embarks on an epic interstellar quest for vengeance and justice.

The film also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa as fan-favorite antihero Lobo.

Milly Alcock Celebrates Her Big ‘Supergirl’ Premiere

Image of Milly Alcock spoke out about being a woman in the spotlight.
Source: MEGA

Milly Alcock spoke out about being a woman in the spotlight.

Ahead of the film's release, Alcock reflected on the intense attention that comes with joining a major comic book franchise.

"It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on," the actress previously told Vanity Fair.

"We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women's bodies. I can't really stop them. I can only be myself." the House of the Dragon star added.

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