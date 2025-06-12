'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason's Ex Olivia Leedham's Daughter Suddenly Dies at 7 Years Old

“Lailah’s light touched everyone. Her kindness, encouragement, and joyful heart were gifts she freely gave. She reminded us all what it means to love, to cherish, and to be present with one another," the obit notes about Leedham's daughter.

While Leedham mourns this tragic loss, her son will remain by her side, as she has full custody of him after taking Eason to court in 2019. She was with Eason until 2014 but split with him when her son was 10 months old. She also filed a restraining order against him in 2014, accusing him of assaulting her while she was pregnant, which he was arrested for violating in 2016.

Eason ended up marrying Jenelle Evans, whom he shares one daughter with, in 2017, but they officially called it quits in 2024.