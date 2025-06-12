or
'Teen Mom 2' Alum David Eason's Ex Olivia Leedham's Daughter Suddenly Dies at 7 Years Old

Composite photo of David Eason, Lailah Price and Olivia Leedham
Source: @easondavid88/Instagram; @kayakinginlivsworld/Instagram

'Teen Mom 2' alum David Eason's ex Olivia Leedham's daughter died.

By:

June 12 2025, Published 8:53 a.m. ET

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Leedham’s daughter Lailah Price unexpectedly died.

The tragic news was announced by Leedham’s friend via a GoFundMe, which is seeking funds to cover living expenses for Leedham and her son, Kaden, whom she shares with Eason.

'She Was in the Emergency Room'

Photo of Lailah Price
Source: GoFundMe

Lailah Price had a seizure and passed away.

"Our friend Olivia Leedham tragically lost her beautiful seven-year-old daughter, Lailah Price, yesterday," the GoFundMe states. "She was in the emergency room several times without a diagnosis, and while in the hospital Friday night, she had a seizure and passed away early Saturday morning, June 7th."

The GoFundMe describes Price as a “bright light in our family and loved life and Jesus very much.”

The Obituary

Photo of Lailah Price, Olivia Leedham and Kaden
Source: GoFundMe

Lailah Price's obituary said her 'light touched everyone.'

“Lailah’s light touched everyone. Her kindness, encouragement, and joyful heart were gifts she freely gave. She reminded us all what it means to love, to cherish, and to be present with one another," the obit notes about Leedham's daughter.

While Leedham mourns this tragic loss, her son will remain by her side, as she has full custody of him after taking Eason to court in 2019. She was with Eason until 2014 but split with him when her son was 10 months old. She also filed a restraining order against him in 2014, accusing him of assaulting her while she was pregnant, which he was arrested for violating in 2016.

Eason ended up marrying Jenelle Evans, whom he shares one daughter with, in 2017, but they officially called it quits in 2024.

MORE ON:
David Eason

Another Tragic Death

Photo of Whitney Purvis and Weston Gosa Jr.
Source: Whitney Purvis/Facebook

Whitney Purvis' son Weston Gosa Jr. passed away on June 2.

On June 2, another death in the Teen Mom world occurred, as 16 and Pregnant alum Whitney Purvis’ son, Weston Gosa Jr., passed away.

“This is so hard to write,” Purvis shared on Facebook, confirming the heartbreaking news. “My beautiful son, Weston has passed away. He was only 16 years old. Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don’t understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don’t know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true. How do you go on in life after losing a child? I’m in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don’t want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him. Words just can’t describe the pain I am feeling."

'Rest in Peace'

Composite photo of Lailah Price and Weston Gosa Jr.
Source: GoFundMe; Whitney Purvis/Facebook

No cause of death for Lailah Price or Weston Gosa Jr. has been reported.

She addressed her son directly, stating, “I love you so much.”

“You are my heart,” she added. “ I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can’t go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025.”

Purvis made another post, writing, “Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I’ll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You’ll always be my baby.”

No cause of death for Price or Gosa Jr. has been revealed at this time.

