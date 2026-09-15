David Foster Says Elvis Presley Was a Constant Presence in His Marriage to Linda Thompson: 'I Had to Hear About It'

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David Foster had a famous name hanging over his marriage to Linda Thompson — her former boyfriend Elvis Presley. During a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random Podcast,” the host mistakenly asked the "Tell Him" hitmaker whether Thompson had been married to Carrie Fisher. “No, I was not. I think you're thinking of the Elvis girl, Linda Thompson. Elvis's girl. Oh, that's a whole show ... sometime ... later. I had to hear about it the whole marriage,” he quipped, calling Thompson and Presley “perfect” for each other.

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Source: CLUB RANDOM PODCAST/YOUTUBE David Foster recalled ‘hearing about’ Elvis Presley throughout his marriage to Linda Thompson.

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Foster then recalled just how often the late singer came up during his years with Thompson. “Every, every — you know, come January 10th or 11th, I'd come downstairs and there'd be a whole f------ TV crew in my living room. It was like, ‘'Get these people out of my house,’” he added. Maher then corrected Foster, noting that Presley was born on January 8, 1935, and died on August 16, 1977.

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Source: CLUB RANDOM PODCAST/YOUTUBE

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David Foster and Linda Thompson's Marriage

Source: MEGA David Foster and Linda Thompson were married from 1991 to 2005.

Foster and Thompson were married from 1991 to 2005. The couple did not have children together, but Foster became a stepfather to Thompson's sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, whom she welcomed during her previous marriage to Caitlyn Jenner. The family later appeared together on the short-lived 2005 reality series The Princes of Malibu. While David was part of Linda's family for years, her relationship with Elvis had begun long before their marriage.

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Linda's Romance With Elvis

Source: MEGA Linda Thompson dated Elvis Presley for about four and a half years.

In 2016, Linda opened up about meeting Elvis for the first time at a movie screening in Memphis in 1972, as she had been invited to the event by the singer. "From our first moments together, our relationship was all-encompassing," she wrote in her memoir. "The first year of the four and half we would share, we were together 24 hours a day." Over time, however, Linda said that intense closeness became more difficult. She eventually described their dynamic as "needy." "Gosh, to be the greatest s-- symbol in the world, and yet he's so insecure he can't stand to hear about anybody I ever dated," Linda added. Linda also wrote about Elvis' struggles with prescription drug abuse. In her memoir, she recalled a troubling night in 1976 when she found the singer unconscious with his head in a bowl of soup. "As I held his head up by his hair, he had chicken soup and noodles all over his face," she wrote. "I started to clean his throat, literally pulling out chunks of food."

David Remained Close to Linda's Family

Source: MEGA Linda Thompson wrote about Elvis Presley's prescription drug struggles in her memoir.