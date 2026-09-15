David Foster Says Elvis Presley Was a Constant Presence in His Marriage to Linda Thompson: 'I Had to Hear About It'
Sept. 15 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET
David Foster had a famous name hanging over his marriage to Linda Thompson — her former boyfriend Elvis Presley.
During a recent appearance on Bill Maher’s “Club Random Podcast,” the host mistakenly asked the "Tell Him" hitmaker whether Thompson had been married to Carrie Fisher.
“No, I was not. I think you're thinking of the Elvis girl, Linda Thompson. Elvis's girl. Oh, that's a whole show ... sometime ... later. I had to hear about it the whole marriage,” he quipped, calling Thompson and Presley “perfect” for each other.
Foster then recalled just how often the late singer came up during his years with Thompson.
“Every, every — you know, come January 10th or 11th, I'd come downstairs and there'd be a whole f------ TV crew in my living room. It was like, ‘'Get these people out of my house,’” he added.
Maher then corrected Foster, noting that Presley was born on January 8, 1935, and died on August 16, 1977.
David Foster and Linda Thompson's Marriage
Foster and Thompson were married from 1991 to 2005.
The couple did not have children together, but Foster became a stepfather to Thompson's sons, Brandon and Brody Jenner, whom she welcomed during her previous marriage to Caitlyn Jenner.
The family later appeared together on the short-lived 2005 reality series The Princes of Malibu.
While David was part of Linda's family for years, her relationship with Elvis had begun long before their marriage.
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Linda's Romance With Elvis
In 2016, Linda opened up about meeting Elvis for the first time at a movie screening in Memphis in 1972, as she had been invited to the event by the singer.
"From our first moments together, our relationship was all-encompassing," she wrote in her memoir. "The first year of the four and half we would share, we were together 24 hours a day."
Over time, however, Linda said that intense closeness became more difficult. She eventually described their dynamic as "needy."
"Gosh, to be the greatest s-- symbol in the world, and yet he's so insecure he can't stand to hear about anybody I ever dated," Linda added.
Linda also wrote about Elvis' struggles with prescription drug abuse. In her memoir, she recalled a troubling night in 1976 when she found the singer unconscious with his head in a bowl of soup.
"As I held his head up by his hair, he had chicken soup and noodles all over his face," she wrote. "I started to clean his throat, literally pulling out chunks of food."
David Remained Close to Linda's Family
Despite ending their marriage more than two decades ago, David has continued to stay connected with Linda's children and grandchildren.
In a conversation with People, the former supermodel recently shared that he remains involved in their lives.
“Last week he came to my little twin boy's birthday party,” she revealed, referencing Brandon's twin sons Bo and Sam, 5.
She added that David and his wife, Katharine McPhee Foster, brought their 3-year-old son Rennie to play with Brandon’s kids.
Linda also explained why David's continued presence means so much to her family.
“Because he essentially was there when [Caitlyn] was not. David really stayed present in their lives and still does, so I really appreciate that about him, that he didn't just flake out and the boys love him," she said. "Brandon, everybody loves him, and my grandkids know him now.”