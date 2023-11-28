Elvis Presley's Manager Believed Gospel Music Could 'Save His Life' From Addiction Battle

"He loved Elvis like a son," McDonald explained of Parker — who passed away in 1997 — during a recent interview. "The Colonel never wrote a tell-all, even after these negative stories came out about him. He refused. And when I saw Baz Luhrmann’s film, I knew somebody had to come out and finally tell the truth."

Despite the rocky relationship between the two, McDonald made it clear they had immense respect for each other. "Everybody depicts the Colonel as this bad guy, but if Elvis Presley was standing in the room right now, and somebody in the room said something bad about the Colonel, they'd get thrown out of the room. They loved each other, but they had a tough relationship toward the end because Elvis wasn't doing well, and the Colonel was worried about him," the writer — who knew both parties — claimed of Parker and Presley.