Shocking Family Reunion: Caitlyn Jenner, Ex-Wife Linda Thompson and Son Brody Come Together to Celebrate Relative's Birthday — Photos
A family reunion!
Caitlyn Jenner surprisingly came together with ex-wife Linda Thompson and their sons, Brody and Brandon Jenner, to celebrate the latter's daughter's birthday.
The former actress posted photos from the special day, which showed the gang all together, as well as Brody, 40, and his 27-year-old fiancée Tia Blanco's daughter, Honey.
"Life is full of twists and turns, changes and surprises… but life is a gift & is always to be celebrated!" Linda, 74, captioned the post, hinting at the past family strife.
"Yesterday was my gorgeous granddaughter Eva's 9th birthday and we came together as a family to celebrate her & each other. Time passes. People & circumstances change… But we always have the opportunity to exhibit inclusivity and kindness," she insisted. "I’m so grateful for the evolved, civil and loving members of my tribe. I’m so honored to call them family. Happy birthday Eva — you are surrounded by love. 🎂💜."
Eva is the daughter of Brandon, 43, and ex-wife Leah James.
Given all the ups and downs Caitlyn, 74, has endured with Linda and their sons — who became estranged from the Olympic athlete when she began seeing now ex-wife Kris Jenner — fans were both shocked and elated to see everyone enjoying each other's company.
"Blended families can be so amazing when everyone puts children and love before anything else, and you showcase this on such an epic level ❤️❤️❤️," one admirer commented on the Instagram post, while another said, "Linda is a good woman at the core."
"Nice to see you both obviously on good terms. You share 2 gorgeous boys," another fan wrote about the exes.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After Caitlyn transitioned in 2015, she remained close with daughters Kylie, 26, and Kendall Jenner, 29, and their older sisters despite Caitlyn's divorce from their mom, Kris, 68 — however, their relationships soured as the former athlete continued to publicly shade the momager.
"Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad," the I Am Cait author confessed in a late 2023 interview. "If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her."
"When you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others. Through that side of the family [Kardashians], I certainly see them," Caitlyn continued. "We do this, we do that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, with Brandon and Brody and my son, Burt, my daughter Casey…but, yeah, Kris…I really don’t have anymore contact with her."