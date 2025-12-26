David Harbour's Alleged Mistress Natalie Tippett Fires Back at Lily Allen's Affair Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Tippett, the woman rumored to be David Harbour's mistress, is defending herself against accusations made by the actor's estranged wife, Lily Allen. Tippett took to Instagram on Sunday, December 14, to address what she described as a "false narrative" surrounding the alleged affair.

Source: MEGA; @natalie_tippett/Instagram Natalie Tippett denied having a long-term affair with David Harbour.

“I was hoping to not speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated,” the costume designer stated in her Instagram Stories. “This was such a marginal part of my life, but it’s now turned into a major disruption.”

Source: MEGA The alleged mistress said a false narrative about her is being spread online.

Tippett, who has one child, firmly denied accusations that she had a long-term affair with Harbour. “I did not have a three-year affair with anyone. I’m unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us,” she explained, seemingly referring to Allen.

Source: MEGA; @natalie_tippett/Instagram Natalie Tippett claimed Lily Allen used their private messages in songs without consent.

She also criticized the singer for referencing their messages in her songs without her consent. “I feel extremely violated, and I would love to stop getting messages telling me to die and other obscene things,” Tippett added.

Amid personal struggles, Tippett conveyed resilience, stating she “wouldn’t trade [her] life for anything.” She remarked, “I’m aware of the repercussions speaking out on this may cause, but I can’t imagine anything worse than what’s already been said, as well as having to watch someone profit off of painful lies… so at this point at least I’ve said my truth and on my own terms.”

Source: @natalie_tippett/Instagram Natalie Tippett stated she spoke out to share her truth on her own terms.

In October, Daily Mail reported that Tippett was allegedly Harbour's mistress after Allen opened up about her husband's infidelities on her album West End Girl. In the track "Madeline," the singer elaborated on Harbour breaking the rules of their "open" marriage. Tippett responded, “Of course I’ve heard the song,” while reportedly rolling her eyes.

Tippett's connection with Harbour began in 2021 while she worked in the costume department of the Netflix film We Have A Ghost. Reports claim the affair started after filming commenced. The situation escalated when Allen learned of Harbour’s alleged infidelity from texts on his phone. Now separated from Harbour, whom she married in 2020, Allen filed for divorce in September.