or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > David Harbour
OK LogoNEWS

David Harbour's Alleged Mistress Natalie Tippett Fires Back at Lily Allen's Affair Claims

split photo of Natalie Tippett, David Harbour & Lily Allen
Source: MEGA; @natalie_tippett/Instagram

Natalie Tippett responded to Lily Allen’s allegations, denying having an affair with David Harbour.

Profile Image

Dec. 26 2025, Published 5:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Natalie Tippett, the woman rumored to be David Harbour's mistress, is defending herself against accusations made by the actor's estranged wife, Lily Allen.

Tippett took to Instagram on Sunday, December 14, to address what she described as a "false narrative" surrounding the alleged affair.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Natalie Tippett denied having a long-term affair with David Harbour.
Source: MEGA; @natalie_tippett/Instagram

Natalie Tippett denied having a long-term affair with David Harbour.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I was hoping to not speak on this, but I am tired of this false narrative being pushed and circulated,” the costume designer stated in her Instagram Stories. “This was such a marginal part of my life, but it’s now turned into a major disruption.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The alleged mistress said a false narrative about her is being spread online.
Source: MEGA

The alleged mistress said a false narrative about her is being spread online.

Article continues below advertisement

Tippett, who has one child, firmly denied accusations that she had a long-term affair with Harbour.

“I did not have a three-year affair with anyone. I’m unsure why this person wants so badly to pit people against me or create this narrative that we both know is false based on the actual messages that I have saved between us,” she explained, seemingly referring to Allen.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Natalie Tippett claimed Lily Allen used their private messages in songs without consent.
Source: MEGA; @natalie_tippett/Instagram

Natalie Tippett claimed Lily Allen used their private messages in songs without consent.

MORE ON:
David Harbour

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

She also criticized the singer for referencing their messages in her songs without her consent.

“I feel extremely violated, and I would love to stop getting messages telling me to die and other obscene things,” Tippett added.

Article continues below advertisement

Amid personal struggles, Tippett conveyed resilience, stating she “wouldn’t trade [her] life for anything.”

She remarked, “I’m aware of the repercussions speaking out on this may cause, but I can’t imagine anything worse than what’s already been said, as well as having to watch someone profit off of painful lies… so at this point at least I’ve said my truth and on my own terms.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Natalie Tippett stated she spoke out to share her truth on her own terms.
Source: @natalie_tippett/Instagram

Natalie Tippett stated she spoke out to share her truth on her own terms.

Article continues below advertisement

In October, Daily Mail reported that Tippett was allegedly Harbour's mistress after Allen opened up about her husband's infidelities on her album West End Girl.

In the track "Madeline," the singer elaborated on Harbour breaking the rules of their "open" marriage. Tippett responded, “Of course I’ve heard the song,” while reportedly rolling her eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Tippett's connection with Harbour began in 2021 while she worked in the costume department of the Netflix film We Have A Ghost. Reports claim the affair started after filming commenced.

The situation escalated when Allen learned of Harbour’s alleged infidelity from texts on his phone. Now separated from Harbour, whom she married in 2020, Allen filed for divorce in September.

As the drama unfolds, Tippett reminds the public, “Please remember before you send more hate my way, I’m a human being not a character someone created.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.