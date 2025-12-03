Lily Allen Reveals She's Selling Butt Plugs After Nasty David Harbour Split
Dec. 3 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET
Lily Allen is selling some interesting new merch. The "Smile" songstress, 40, is promoting her newest album, West End Girl, by dropping butt plugs inspired by her music.
Allen's new product comes just months after her contentious split from ex-husband David Harbour.
The Product Is Not What You Think
But not so fast! She's not actually selling the intimate objects, per se. Fans can buy a USB drive, containing her album. They are curated to look like the jacket she wore on the record's cover.
The USB/plug hybrid features blue-and-white polka dots that resemble her Miu Miu jacket she donned on the album's cover.
"This product is a novelty USB device intended for data storage only," Allen's website's product description reads.
The British singer also announced the object's launch on Instagram December 3, captioning a snap of herself holding the USB: "limited merch drop, live now 🍑🔌."
The item retails for $39.99 and will be available starting on December 19. The inspiration for the product comes from Allen's song "P----y Palace," which is one of the tracks from West End Girl.
The tune is about certain articles that one might find in their partner's apartment. "Duane Reade bag with the handles tied / S-- toys, butt plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans, you're so f-------- broken," she sings.
Lily Allen and David Harbour Broke Up Earlier This Year
Allen's new product comes 11 months after she and the Stranger Things star broke up. Allen and Harbour, 50, met in 2019 on the celebrity dating app Raya, eventually marrying in September 2020.
However, this past February, sources confirmed that the two had gone their separate ways. In October, cheating allegations about Harbour's part surfaced.
Allen even penned the track "Madeline," off of her new album, seemingly addressing the actor's alleged infidelity.
"I can't trust anything that comes out of his mouth," she sings. "Who the f--- is Madeline? How long has it been going on? Is it just s-- or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open / Why would I trust anything that comes out of his mouth?"
The Black Widow star opened up about the split and making "mistakes" in his life as he approached 50 in an interview with Esquire Spain published last month.
“You either accept your path completely and realize that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,” Harbour said.
“If you’ve never been through anything, what do you really have to offer? If I were to change anything, I’d change everything, and just make my life happy and silly and like, whatever, and then I wouldn’t be an artist anymore. And that would suck,” he added.