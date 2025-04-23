David Harbour Addresses 'Dangerous' Rumors Surrounding His Split From Lily Allen

In a new interview published Wednesday, April 23, the Stranger Things star responded to rampant rumors about his and Allen's split for the first time since it was reported in February that the duo was separating after four years of marriage .

"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole," Harbour informed a news publication, seemingly addressing rumors about him allegedly being caught on Raya while he was still married to the "Smile" singer.

"It’s all just ego," he declared before appearing to suggest fans simply enjoy the work he puts out into the world and stop trying to pick apart the real Harbour.

"It seems kind of silly to say this, but the art that I'm creating is about you. It's not about me. It's about your experience of life. We get hung up on [the person themselves], and I think we get lost in the idea of, like, what it's really about," the Black Widow actor explained. "And I think, for me, it's dangerous, too, to get lost in the personality in any way."