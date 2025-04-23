or
David Harbour Addresses 'Dangerous' Rumors Surrounding His Split From Lily Allen

Photo of Lily Allen and David Harbour.
Source: MEGA

David Harbour and Lily Allen were married for four years before a source confirmed their split.

By:

April 23 2025, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

David Harbour is pleading the fifth when it comes to sharing specific details about his and Lily Allen's marital demise.

In a new interview published Wednesday, April 23, the Stranger Things star responded to rampant rumors about his and Allen's split for the first time since it was reported in February that the duo was separating after four years of marriage.

david harbour lilly allen pp
Source: MEGA

David Harbour was accused of being unfaithful amid his split from Lily Allen.

"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole," Harbour informed a news publication, seemingly addressing rumors about him allegedly being caught on Raya while he was still married to the "Smile" singer.

Explaining his stance of for the most part staying silent, Harbour, 50, admitted he didn't want to encourage a "salacious s---show of humiliation."

david harbor and lily allen divorce radio silence
Source: MEGA

David Harbour and Lily Allen tied the knot in September 2020.

"It’s all just ego," he declared before appearing to suggest fans simply enjoy the work he puts out into the world and stop trying to pick apart the real Harbour.

"It seems kind of silly to say this, but the art that I'm creating is about you. It's not about me. It's about your experience of life. We get hung up on [the person themselves], and I think we get lost in the idea of, like, what it's really about," the Black Widow actor explained. "And I think, for me, it's dangerous, too, to get lost in the personality in any way."

lily allen david harbour separate after four years
Source: MEGA

David Harbour was allegedly caught on Raya while he was still married to Lily Allen.

MORE ON:
David Harbour

Harbour then seemed to point out how public scrutiny can make someone start overthinking, as he recalled taking himself too seriously throughout his 20s.

"This is another version of that. And it's a version of that whether [the attention is] good or bad, or indifferent, or not indifferent. But whether it's good or bad, it's the same thing. It's the same feeling: it's this feeling of grasping and permanence," he confessed.

The Violent Night actor continued: "It's this feeling of like, 'Oh, now they love me. So do you like me now? Do you like me now? And what about now? And it's, oh, now they hate me. Well, you hate me now. Do you hate me now?' It's, like, whatever. I'm human. I'm working through stuff."

Harbour’s comments come nearly three months after a source spilled to People that he and Allen’s marriage had come to an end.

lily allen david harbour separate after four years
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen admitted she was 'not in a good place' back in January.

"Her marriage has been crumbling and they have split," the insider revealed of Allen at the begging of February.

Roughly one month prior, Allen had hinted at troubles she was dealing with during an episode of her "Miss Me?" podcast.

"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," the podcast co-host confessed. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."

GQ interviewed Harbour.

