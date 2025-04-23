David Harbour Addresses 'Dangerous' Rumors Surrounding His Split From Lily Allen
David Harbour is pleading the fifth when it comes to sharing specific details about his and Lily Allen's marital demise.
In a new interview published Wednesday, April 23, the Stranger Things star responded to rampant rumors about his and Allen's split for the first time since it was reported in February that the duo was separating after four years of marriage.
"I'm protective of the people and the reality of my life. There’s no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it’s all based on hysterical hyperbole," Harbour informed a news publication, seemingly addressing rumors about him allegedly being caught on Raya while he was still married to the "Smile" singer.
Explaining his stance of for the most part staying silent, Harbour, 50, admitted he didn't want to encourage a "salacious s---show of humiliation."
"It’s all just ego," he declared before appearing to suggest fans simply enjoy the work he puts out into the world and stop trying to pick apart the real Harbour.
"It seems kind of silly to say this, but the art that I'm creating is about you. It's not about me. It's about your experience of life. We get hung up on [the person themselves], and I think we get lost in the idea of, like, what it's really about," the Black Widow actor explained. "And I think, for me, it's dangerous, too, to get lost in the personality in any way."
Harbour then seemed to point out how public scrutiny can make someone start overthinking, as he recalled taking himself too seriously throughout his 20s.
"This is another version of that. And it's a version of that whether [the attention is] good or bad, or indifferent, or not indifferent. But whether it's good or bad, it's the same thing. It's the same feeling: it's this feeling of grasping and permanence," he confessed.
The Violent Night actor continued: "It's this feeling of like, 'Oh, now they love me. So do you like me now? Do you like me now? And what about now? And it's, oh, now they hate me. Well, you hate me now. Do you hate me now?' It's, like, whatever. I'm human. I'm working through stuff."
Harbour’s comments come nearly three months after a source spilled to People that he and Allen’s marriage had come to an end.
"Her marriage has been crumbling and they have split," the insider revealed of Allen at the begging of February.
Roughly one month prior, Allen had hinted at troubles she was dealing with during an episode of her "Miss Me?" podcast.
"I'm just so... I'm really not in a good place," the podcast co-host confessed. "I know I've been talking about it for months, but I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got out of control."
GQ interviewed Harbour.