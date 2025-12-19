David Harbour 'Ripped His Pants So Many Times' While Filming 'Stranger Things' Season 5, Says Costume Designer Amy Parris
David Harbour suffered some major wardrobe mishaps while filming Stranger Things Season 5.
During an exclusive interview with OK! about her Tide partnership, the show’s costume designer Amy Parris disclosed an embarrassing moment where the actor nearly exposed his underwear.
“This season, David Harbour ripped his pants so many times,” she revealed. “We were using a cotton fabric, but there's so much action, as you've started to see in the first half [of the show], the movement and the amount of physicality required with all the equipment. He's got knee pads, he's got elbow pads, he's got the jacket, he's got a gun, he's got a backpack. So with all of the action in motion, it was inevitable that some pants would rip.”
'Stranger Things' Costume Designer Reflects on Working With Millie Bobby Brown
Parris has been working on the Netflix series since Season 3 and has developed a close relationship with members of the celeb cast, including Millie Bobby Brown. Before the actress married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, she ran her wedding dress by the costume designer.
“She didn't ask me [what she should wear], but she did show me her dress early on,” Parris said of Brown’s custom Galia Lahav gown. “So, so pretty…I know what fits her. I know how she's gonna react if she doesn't like something and, and I just wanna make sure she feels good.”
The costume designer has loved getting to watch the TV star grow as both an actress and person.
“I’ve seen how mature she’s become, and I’m so proud of her as a human,” Parris gushed. “And now as a mother, it’s so incredible. To be honest, all these kids have very level, grounded personalities. It’s been really nice to watch them grow and collaborate with them. If they have a very strong opinion about a character, I’ll listen, because I know that ultimately, they understand why someone would be convicted to say, ‘No, I really think they would wear this or wouldn’t wear this.’ I also want to make sure they’re comfortable.”
Amy Parris Cleans 'Demogorgon Blood' With Tide
Part of ensuring the cast stays “comfortable” is keeping clothing clean, sans “goops, stains and demogorgon blood” from the Upside Down. Parris uses Tide to remove any damage or accidents from shooting.
“The Tide liquid detergent is really good at getting out stains,” she explained. “Any stain left on is gonna break continuity because we shoot so out of order. And so if I'm out of order and I need the outfit to be clean, I'll use Tide to make sure it's clean before I go back to dirty again.”
What to Expect From the Final Episodes of 'Stranger Things' Season 5
The style expert teased what to expect in the final episodes of Stranger Things, to be released on December 25 and December 31.
“It'll be worth it. I understand that it's hard to wait. I even know what happened, and I'm so anxious to see what happens,” she expressed. “If you can go to the theater, it’ll be worth seeing it in the theater as well. It's such a big ending episode.”