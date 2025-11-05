or
Article continues below advertisement
Millie Bobby Brown Has 'Endless Joy' Over Being a Mom to Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi

image of Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby girl earlier this year with husband Jake Bongiovi.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby girl earlier this year with husband Jake Bongiovi.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 5 2025, Published 5:54 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown loves being a mom! The 21-year-old revealed what it's like to be a parent to her daughter for the first time.

The Stranger Things star adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi back in August.

She opened up to British Vogue in an interview that was published on November 5 about how motherhood changed her perspective on life.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown Says Motherhood Is an 'Amazing Journey'

image of The couple married in May 2024.
Source: MEGA

The couple married in May 2024.

"It's been a beautiful, amazing journey — she's taught us so much already," Brown said.

"Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It's just endless joy," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Millie Bobby Brown always wanted to be a mom.
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown always wanted to be a mom.

She then noted how she and her husband share the parenting responsibilities. "We are 50-50 on everything. That's why I'm so grateful to have partnered with him in this life — he is just the most amazing dad," the Enola Holmes star revealed.

Bongiovi, 23, and Brown also hope to grow their family sometime in the future as they both grew up with several siblings.

"I really want a big family — I'm one of four; he's one of four," Brown continued. "I don't see having your own child, you know, as really any different [than] adopting."

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown

Article continues below advertisement

Millie and Jake Married in 2024

image of Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown both come from big families.
Source: MEGA

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown both come from big families.

Bongiovi is the son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi, and is a brother to siblings Stephanie, 32, Jesse, 30, and Romeo, 21.

Brown and Bongiovi — who married in 2024 — announced the happy news that they became parents this past year, writing on Instagram: "This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

Jon Bon Jovi Loves Being a Grandpa

image of Jon Bon Jovi is a grandpa!
Source: MEGA

Jon Bon Jovi is a grandpa!

Bon Jovi, 63, dished all about meeting his granddaughter for the first time in September.

He said on Bunnie XO’s podcast at the time about the tender moment, saying: “It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful. They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby. It’s beautiful.”

“I want to see pictures, like, every other day,” he joked. “I’m that pain in the b--- guy already and, yeah, it’s cool.”

