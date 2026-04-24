'Baywatch' Star David Hasselhoff Addresses Health Concerns After Gaunt Appearance With Walker

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David Hasselhoff addressed rumors about his health after viral photos captured the Baywatch alum using a walker. The actor, 73, is reportedly doing "just fine," a news outlet reported on Friday, April 24. Speculation regarding the icon's health initially ignited after he was photographed two days earlier using a walking device outside a physical therapy office. The rare sighting followed a knee and hip replacement surgery nearly a year ago.

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David Hasselhoff Is 'Doing Fine' After Being Spotted With Rocker

Source: MEGA David Hasselhoff is reportedly still active following his knee and hip replacement surgery.

The insider revealed that Hasselhoff was still active by "exercising and hiking," so fans could stop "spiraling with speculation." The update comes weeks after Hasselhoff was spotted enjoying a hike in Calabasas, Calif., with his wife, Hayley Roberts. During the outing, Hasselhoff could be seen carrying two black hiking poles, as his much younger wife, 45, periodically assisted him by placing her hands on his back.

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David Hasselhoff Is Recovering After Multiple Surgeries

Source: @davidhasselhoff/Instagram David Hasselhoff was spotted hiking with his wife earlier this month.

Hasselhoff was dressed casually for the outing, covering his gray hair with a dark baseball cap and wearing a light T- shirt, dark pants and a pair of glasses. His wife, 45, was dressed in an almost identical outfit. At the time, a rep for Hasselhoff confirmed that he was doing well and focused on his recovery. Hasselhoff is best known for his role as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 1999.

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David Hasselhoff Was Reportedly in Pain 'for a Long Time'

Source: MEGA David Hasselhoff is best known for his role on 'Baywatch.'

Though the star hasn't said much about his operations, an insider claimed that before taking care of the issues, he was "in pain for a long time and just didn’t want to make it public." "Now that he’s finally getting the surgery, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to walk again without assistance," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack at the time.

David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Committed Suicide

Source: MEGA David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach committed suicide in March 2025.