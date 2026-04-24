'Baywatch' Star David Hasselhoff Addresses Health Concerns After Gaunt Appearance With Walker
April 24 2026, Published 7:44 p.m. ET
David Hasselhoff addressed rumors about his health after viral photos captured the Baywatch alum using a walker.
The actor, 73, is reportedly doing "just fine," a news outlet reported on Friday, April 24.
Speculation regarding the icon's health initially ignited after he was photographed two days earlier using a walking device outside a physical therapy office. The rare sighting followed a knee and hip replacement surgery nearly a year ago.
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The insider revealed that Hasselhoff was still active by "exercising and hiking," so fans could stop "spiraling with speculation."
The update comes weeks after Hasselhoff was spotted enjoying a hike in Calabasas, Calif., with his wife, Hayley Roberts.
During the outing, Hasselhoff could be seen carrying two black hiking poles, as his much younger wife, 45, periodically assisted him by placing her hands on his back.
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Hasselhoff was dressed casually for the outing, covering his gray hair with a dark baseball cap and wearing a light T- shirt, dark pants and a pair of glasses.
His wife, 45, was dressed in an almost identical outfit.
At the time, a rep for Hasselhoff confirmed that he was doing well and focused on his recovery.
Hasselhoff is best known for his role as lifeguard Mitch Buchannon on Baywatch, which aired from 1989 to 1999.
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David Hasselhoff Was Reportedly in Pain 'for a Long Time'
Though the star hasn't said much about his operations, an insider claimed that before taking care of the issues, he was "in pain for a long time and just didn’t want to make it public."
"Now that he’s finally getting the surgery, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to walk again without assistance," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack at the time.
David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Committed Suicide
The actor's health issues came nearly a year after his second wife and former Baywatch costar, Pamela Bach, died at the age of 62.
The actress, who was married to Hasselhoff from 1986 to 2006, was found dead in her home on March 5, 2025, after taking her own life.
The pair welcomed two daughters, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore and Hayley Hasselhoff during their nearly 20-year marriage.
A rep for Hasselhoff and his family stated of the tragedy, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."