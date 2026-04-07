Feeble David Hasselhoff, 73, Relies on Hiking Poles and Wife Hayley During Rare Outing 1 Year After Knee and Hip Surgeries

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David Hasselhoff made a rare outing to get some fresh air alongside wife Hayley Roberts. The actor was spotted using hiking poles on a sunny day as the couple walked around Calabasas, Calif., on Monday, April 6. The excursion comes nearly one year after he underwent knee and hip surgery, forcing him to temporarily use a wheelchair.

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David Hasselhoff's Wife Helped Him During Hike

Source: mega David Hasselhoff looked weak during a rare walk with wife Hayley Roberts.

In published photos, the Baywatch alum, 73, covered his gray hair with a dark baseball cap and wore a light T- shirt, dark pants, sneakers and a pair of glasses. His wife, 45, was dressed in an almost an identical outfit. Though he had his poles to help him walk, Roberts — whom he wed in 2018 — was also seen holding onto his waist and arms at different points to ensure he was steady.

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Inside the Actor's Health Complications

Source: mega In 2025, the 'Baywatch' star had knee and hip replacement surgery.

Though the star hasn't said much about his operations, an insider claimed that before taking care of the issues, he was "in pain for a long time and just didn’t want to make it public." "Now that he’s finally getting the surgery, he’s hopeful he’ll be able to walk again without assistance," the source told Rob Shuter's Substack at the time. In December 2025, another source told an outlet that the father-of-two was "feeling great" and excited about the new year. "He was sick a lot last year, and he had to have a huge knee surgery, which required a long recovery," the source noted.

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Source: mega The actor's ex-wife Pamela Bach committed suicide at age 61 in 2025.

The Hollywood icon also had a rough go in 2025 due to ex-wife Pamela Bach's suicide. The 61-year-old was found dead inside her home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 5 of that year. A rep for Hasselhoff and his family stated of the tragedy, "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time." Bach and Hasselhoff welcomed two daughters when they were married from 1989 to 2006.

The Star's Ex Had 'Money Issues'

Source: mega David Hasselhoff reportedly didn't attend his former's wife 2025 funeral.