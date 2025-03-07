Who Was David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach? 5 Things to Know After Her Death by Suicide
All About Pamela Bach's Personal Life
Born on October 16, 1963, David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach grew up in Tulsa, Okla., with her two siblings.
In the 2007 autobiography Don't Hassel the Hoff, Hasselhoff wrote Bach started performing when she was 9 and became part of several plays in Los Angeles. She also followed in her mother's footsteps and briefly pursued modeling as a teenager.
Bach decided to launch a career in the acting industry after she was approached by an agent, eventually moving to Los Angeles.
Pamela Bach Starred in Several Films and TV Shows
Bach was a guest star in a 1985 episode of Knight Rider, where she met Hasselhoff.
"We didn't have any scenes together, but I had seen her on the set and, as a joke, a crew member had sent her an invitation to join me in my trailer," Hasselhoff wrote about meeting the "beautiful blonde with green eyes" in his autobiography.
He added, "Pamela, however, had a boyfriend, a well-known comedian, and she politely ignored the invitation."
Hasselhoff and Bach also worked together on Baywatch.
In addition, she starred in Appointment with Fear, Route 66, Mansion of Blood and More than Puppy Love, among others. She made appearances on Cheers, Sirens, The Fall Guy, Superboy, Nudity Required and Viper.
Pamela Bach Was Married to David Hasselhoff
According to Hasselhoff, his and Bach's paths crossed again at a club opening in 1988. At the time, he had already called it quits with his first wife, Catherine Hickland.
"That night, we talked and talked. I rang Pamela early next morning and we talked some more," said Hasselhoff. "We talked every day for a week. On Friday night I asked her out for a date. We decided to hang out. We jogged together and became friends. The last thing I wanted was to get into another long-term relationship but she was beautiful and, as she liked to say, 'all girl."
Hasselhoff and Bach exchanged vows in December 1989 and welcomed two daughters before their divorce.
Pamela Bach Accused David Hasselhoff of Domestic Violence After Filing for Divorce
On January 12, 2006, the Piranha 3DD actor filed for divorce from Bach. A day later, the former Celebrity Big Brother housemate also submitted her own filing, citing irreconcilable differences.
The proceedings took a wild turn when Bach accused Hasselhoff of domestic violence in a March 2006 filing. She requested a temporary restraining order against him, but a judge denied the request and told the estranged couple to stay away from each other.
When they finalized their divorce in August 2006, Bach got custody of one daughter while Hasselhoff received custody of the other, publicist Judy Katz said after a private hearing.
Pamela Bach Was Found Dead
Bach was found dead in her Los Angeles home on March 5. She was 61.
Her family discovered her body after they had not heard from her for a while and went on to check on her, TMZ reported. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the manner of death a suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.
"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," Hasselhoff expressed his grief in a statement on X.