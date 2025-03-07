Who Was David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife Pamela Bach? 5 Things to Know After Her Death by Suicide

Born on October 16, 1963, David Hasselhoff's ex-wife Pamela Bach grew up in Tulsa, Okla., with her two siblings.

In the 2007 autobiography Don't Hassel the Hoff, Hasselhoff wrote Bach started performing when she was 9 and became part of several plays in Los Angeles. She also followed in her mother's footsteps and briefly pursued modeling as a teenager.

Bach decided to launch a career in the acting industry after she was approached by an agent, eventually moving to Los Angeles.