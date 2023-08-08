David and Lesley Beador Leave 'RHOC' Fans 'Confused' While Cozying Up After Filing Restraining Orders Against Each Other

As OK! previously reported, David and Lesley — who share 2-year-old daughter Anna Love Beador — both sought protection orders from each other in June. According to court documents, the blonde beauty cited Shannon Beador's former spouse's alleged “threats, harassment and hostile behavior” towards her and their daughter which caused them “to fear for our safety and suffer substantial physical and emotional distress.”

"This has been a pattern with David over the course of our relationship of him taking the credit cards he gives me and then when he gets mad, taking them from me," Lesley claimed, before adding she allegedly "suffered from physical, mental, emotional abuse on many occasions."

"I was not able to ‘escape’ him because of the financial control he had over me," she continued. "It started to get worse after our daughter was born."