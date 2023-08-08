OK Magazine
David and Lesley Beador Leave 'RHOC' Fans 'Confused' While Cozying Up After Filing Restraining Orders Against Each Other

Aug. 8 2023, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Did David and Lesley Beador bury the hatchet?

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans were astounded when the 39-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 8, to share a photo of herself cozying up to her estranged spouse almost one month after they both filed requests for domestic violence restraining orders against each other.

"L👀k who I bumped into at Yellowstone National Park. My husband!" Lesley captioned the seemingly loved-up snap of the former couple in the great outdoors.

Bravo viewers were utterly baffled by their reunion, with one social media user commenting below a fan post of the photo, "I can't with these two. They deserve each other!"

"I thought the divorce was back on!?" a second user penned, while a third person pointed out, "Ring still on, so…looking for headlines? They're back and forth more than a tennis match."

"THEY. ARE. EXHAUSTING. A.F. Somebody send them professional help STAT," another outraged person exclaimed of the on-again, off-again pair.

As OK! previously reported, David and Lesley — who share 2-year-old daughter Anna Love Beador — both sought protection orders from each other in June. According to court documents, the blonde beauty cited Shannon Beador's former spouse's alleged “threats, harassment and hostile behavior” towards her and their daughter which caused them “to fear for our safety and suffer substantial physical and emotional distress.”

"This has been a pattern with David over the course of our relationship of him taking the credit cards he gives me and then when he gets mad, taking them from me," Lesley claimed, before adding she allegedly "suffered from physical, mental, emotional abuse on many occasions."

"I was not able to ‘escape’ him because of the financial control he had over me," she continued. "It started to get worse after our daughter was born."

The couple — who initially filed for divorce in September 2022 but later had it dismissed — were married on October 15, 2020, after David's highly publicized split from the Bravo star with whom he shares daughters Sophie, 20, and 18-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.

