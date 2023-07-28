Shannon Beador Shares Photo of 'Great Dinner' With Ex John Janssen After 'RHOC' Star Was 'Removed' From a Bar for 'Screaming' at His Daughter
Shannon Beador wants to control the narrative.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Friday, July 28, to share a photo alongside ex-boyfriend John Janssen after reports surfaced she was thrown out of a bar earlier this month for allegedly screaming at his daughter.
"Great dinner. 😊," Beador wrote alongside the smiley photo of herself and her former partner, whom she split from in November 2022.
The outing comes as insiders alleged that earlier this month, Beador "had to be held back and removed by security" at the Tiki Bar in Costa Mesa, Calif., for drunkenly yelling at Janssen's child during a "wild" gathering with both families.
According to insiders, the disheveled-looking Bravo star was allegedly seen being physically escorted out of the restaurant by security after an "argument" broke out among "multiple people" at their table, where "everyone was screaming at each other."
Per eyewitnesses, Jansen "remained calm" during the ordeal and later made a statement clarifying what exactly happened. "Yes, there was an argument, but it was at the end of the night, the lights were up, and everyone was being asked to leave," he said addressing the outing.
Beador and Jansen, 59, began dating in 2019 following her nasty divorce from ex-husband David Beador — with whom she shares daughters Sophie, 22, and 19-year-old twins Stella and Adeline.
After keeping their break-up under wraps, the 59-year-old finally came clean in January 2023. "We didn't speak for six months, but we're friendly right now, and I'd like to keep it that way," she said during a recent appearance of where she stood with her ex-boyfriend. "We'll see how it goes. He's very supportive."
Page Six reported on Beador being thrown out of the Tiki Bar for screaming at Jansen's daughter and obtained the statement from Jansen.