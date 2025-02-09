David Schwimmer Demands Elon Musk to Remove 'Deranged Bigot' Kanye West From X After Viral Antisemitic Rant

“This is so 2022. We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” the actor began.

“Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” Schwimmer pointed out.