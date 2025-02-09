or
David Schwimmer Demands Elon Musk to Remove 'Deranged Bigot' Kanye West From X After Viral Antisemitic Rant

Composite photo of David Schwimmer, Elon Musk and Kanye West.
Source: MEGA

'We CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,' David Schwimmer wrote about Kanye West via Instagram post.

By:

Feb. 9 2025, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

David Schwimmer is calling for Kanye West to be removed from X.

On Saturday, February 8, the Friends alum, 58, shared a social media post where he demanded Elon Musk — who owns X — remove the rapper, 47, from the platform after his recent antisemitic rants.

Source: @_schwim_/Instagram
“This is so 2022. We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” the actor began.

“Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” Schwimmer pointed out.

To conclude, the celeb called Musk, 53 — who seemingly made a Nazi salute during Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration — to lead the charge in taking the Grammy winner off social media.

“I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point. Silence is complicity,” Schwimmer stated.

david schwimmer elon musk remove bigot kanye west x antisemitic rant
Source: MEGA

'His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,' David Schwimmer penned about Kanye West's recent antisemitic rant.

As OK! previously reported, West has been sharing a slew of antisemitic messages on X over the last few days since becoming active online again after a hiatus.

“I love Hitler and I’m a Nazi,” he penned in one post, while another he wrote, “I’m a Nazi. Hitler was sooooo fresh.”

In addition to sympathizing with the abhorrent historical figure, West has also used his platform to express support for pal Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

On Thursday, February 6, he stated, “FREE PUFF,” referencing Combs’ famous nickname.

david schwimmer elon musk remove bigot kanye west x antisemitic rant
Source: MEGA

Kanye West recently tweeted 'I love Hitler and I’m a Nazi.'

He then called the music mogul his “idol” and “hero” before attacking those who have not stood up for the friend amid the hundreds of accusations against him.

“ALL THESE CELEBRITY N------ AND B------ IS P---- YALL A WATCH OUR BROTHER ROT AND NEVER SAY S---. F--- ALL THAT WOKE S--- N----- ADDICTED TO COMPLAINING DO SOMETHING,” he said. “THEY TRYNA PROVE A POINT AND YALL KNOW THAT. YALL F------ KNOW THAT. AND SITTING LAUGHING AT THE F------ INTERNET ON INSTAGRAM. THIS MAN GAVE HIS LIFE TO US.”

david schwimmer elon musk remove bigot kanye west x antisemitic rant
Source: MEGA

David Schwimmer pressured Elon Musk, who owns X, to remove Kanye West from the platform following his 'ignorant' rant.

“WE ALL WATCHED THEM TRY TO CANCEL CHRIS BROWN AND AIN’T NOBODY DO NOTHING. I WAS P---- THEN TOO. CHRIS BROWN, IT’S TIL THE WHEELS FALL OFF,” West added, referring to Brown’s allegations of abuse and sexual assault.

