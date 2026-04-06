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Piers Morgan Lashes Out at 'Hitler-Loving' Kanye West Amid Calls to Cut Rapper's U.K. Music Festival Appearance: 'Shouldn't Even Be a Debate'

split photo of piers morgan and kanye west
Source: mega

The 'Heartless' rapper is preparing to headline London's Wireless Festival this summer.

April 6 2026, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

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Piers Morgan doesn't think Kanye West should take the stage at London's Wireless Festival.

It was announced last week that the controversial rapper — who hasn't performed in the U.K in over a decade — is set to headline the annual rap and hip-hop festival this summer. (Pepsi and Diageo have since withdrawn their sponsorship of the event.)

On Monday, April 6, the British broadcaster responded to calls for Prime Minister Kier Starmer to ban West from the U.K., writing on X, "Shouldn’t even be a debate. Kanye’s Hitler-loving, N----slathering, Jew-hating bulls--- should be disqualifying for appearances at any music festival."

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image of Britain's prime minister (right) spoke out against the choice to feature Kanye West at the festival.
Source: mega

Britain's prime minister (right) spoke out against the choice to feature Kanye West at the festival.

Per the Daily Mail's reporting, the prime minister called the decision to book West "deeply concerning," citing the artist's past promotion of antisemitism.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has the ability to "exclude" someone from Britain that is "not considered conducive to the public good," according to the outlet.

Anyone who has "engaged in extremism or other unacceptable behavior" can be denied admission, The Mail explained on Monday.

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Kanye West Recently Apologized for His Hurtful Behavior

image of The rapper insisted he's 'not an antisemite.'
Source: mega

The rapper insisted he's 'not an antisemite.'

The controversy comes months after West, 48, blamed his inflammatory behavior on a brain injury in an apology published by The Wall Street Journal.

In the open letter titled "To Those I've Hurt" on Monday, January 26, the "Heartless" rapper shared that he believes a 2002 car crash led to his bipolar diagnosis.

"Bipolar disorder comes with its own defense system. Denial. When you’re manic, you don’t think you’re sick. You think everyone else is overreacting," he continued. "You feel like you’re seeing the world more clearly than ever, when in reality you’re losing your grip entirely."

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'Destroyed My Life'

image of Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, 'encouraged' him to get help.
Source: mega

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, 'encouraged' him to get help.

West insisted he "lost touch with reality" as the disorder made him feel "powerful, certain [and] unstoppable."

"Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst," he went on.

"In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life," West wrote. "As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here anymore."

'I Love Jewish People'

image of Kanye West said he is 'deeply mortified' by his behavior.
Source: mega

Kanye West said he is 'deeply mortified' by his behavior.

The father-of-four credited his wife, Bianca Censori, for convincing him to "finally get help" after hitting "rock bottom."

Addressing his past antisemitsm, West said: "One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments — many of which I still cannot recall — that led to poor judgment and reckless behavior that oftentimes feels like an out-of-body-experience."

"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change," he penned. "It does not excuse what I did though. I am not a N--- or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

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