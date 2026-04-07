'I Can Hold Two Truths at Once': Aubrey O'Day Bites Back After She's Criticized for Attending Disgraced Rapper Kanye West's Concert in L.A.

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Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day found herself at the center of controversy after attending back-to-back concerts by Kanye West. The shows, held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on April 1 and 3, quickly became a hot topic online, especially after fans noticed O’Day hadn’t initially posted about being there.

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Source: MEGA Aubrey O’Day faced backlash after attending back-to-back Kanye West concerts.

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The backlash came fast, as one user on X called her out, writing, “Now why wouldn’t you share with Twitter that you went to see Kanye 2 nights in a row?? all that hootin and hollerin about [Sean] Diddy [Combs’] abuse, but you fail to keep that same energy with Kanye. f------ hypocrite.”

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O’Day didn’t stay silent. Instead, she clapped back with a clear message: “I can hold two truths at once.” “I’ve been vocal about abuse because I’ve lived it, and I don’t excuse it, ever. That hasn’t changed. But I also don’t believe engaging with someone’s art means I co-sign every opinion or action they’ve ever had. If that were the rule, most of this industry-and honestly most of the world-would be off limits,” she explained.

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Source: @ItsDazzleBitch/X The former Danity Kane member responded firmly, explaining that she was just enjoying someone’s art.

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The 42-year-old musician made it clear where she draws the line. “What I don’t support is harm, exploitation or violence. And I’ve been consistent about that. You can disagree with where I draw my line, but calling it hypocrisy ignores the nuance. It’s not black and white — and pretending it is doesn’t actually protect anyone. If supporting art required endorsing every belief of the artist, none of us would have careers or playlists. I’ve been clear about where I stand on abuse. That doesn’t change because I attended a show. Nuance isn’t hypocrisy, it’s reality,” O’Day ranted.

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I can hold two truths at once.

I’ve been vocal about abuse because I’ve lived it, and I don’t excuse it, ever. That hasn’t changed. But I also don’t believe engaging with someone’s art means I co-sign every opinion or action they’ve ever had. If that were the rule, most of this… https://t.co/ThOn6iG5A8 — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) April 6, 2026 Source: @AubreyODay/X

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The conversation also pulled in her past connection to Combs, whom she has publicly accused of misconduct. The music mogul famously signed Danity Kane through Bad Boy Records after the group formed on MTV’s Making the Band 3 in 2005. However, O’Day was later removed from the group in 2008.

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Source: MEGA Aubrey O’Day clarified that her stance against harm and exploitation remains unwavering.

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Over the years, she has continued to open up about her experience working with Combs, who is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution. In a recent interview, O'Day reflected on the environment she was in at the time.