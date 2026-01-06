David Spade Predicts George Clooney Will Be Less 'Political' After Moving to France With Wife Amal: 'He Got Out'

Article continues below advertisement

David Spade believes George Clooney will be less critical of the United States after moving to France with his wife, Amal Clooney. “He gets political, which is fine, but I wonder if he will get political in France or he will keep — he did say something even the other day, after he announced this, and it feels like if he tapped out of here,” David, 61, explained during the Monday, January 5, episode of the “Fly on the Wall” podcast. “He doesn’t need the stress of the politics of America anymore. You know what I mean? He got out.”

Source: 'Fly on the Wall' Podcast/YouTube David Spade spoke about George Clooney's recently granted French citizenship.

George Clooney and Wife Amal Clooney Were Granted French Citizenship

Source: MEGA David Spade predicted George Clooney will be less 'political' once he moves to France.

Multiple reports confirmed on December 26 that the Ocean’s 11 actor, 64, his wife, 47, and their 7-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were granted their French citizenship. According to France’s official government journal, the family was granted citizenship through a fast-track process for significant contributors to French influence. The comedian compared the actor leaving the country to an athlete being traded between teams, explaining, “Like, you’re on the Jets, you go to the Steelers after 20 years and then you go, ‘Hey, I want to send in some plays on the Jets.’ They’re like, ‘Not anymore. No, you’re over there.'”

Donald Trump Reacted to George Clooney's French Citizenship

Source: MEGA Donald Trump went on a lengthy rant about George Clooney's French citizenship.

His co-host Dana Carvey agreed, adding, “I think he’ll probably lower his footprint and lower the temperature because he just wants to be, he wants to raise his family now.” The Oscar-winning actor, known for his Democratic views, became the target of a lengthy social media rant from President Donald Trump after the news of his French citizenship made headlines.

Donald Trump Went on a Lengthy Rant

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shared his criticism of George Clooney online.

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France,” the president, 79, claimed in his post. “Sadly, that's in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden. Remember when Clooney, after the now infamous debate, dumped Joe during a fundraiser, only to side with another stellar candidate, Jamala(K!), who is now fighting it out with the worst governor in the Country, including Tim Waltz, Gavin Newscum, for who is going to lead the Democrats to their future defeat. Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

George Clooney Responded to Donald Trump

Source: MEGA George Clooney previously recalled his past friendship with Donald Trump.