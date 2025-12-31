George Clooney Knew 'Goofball' Donald Trump 'Very Well' Before the President 'Changed': 'He Used to Call Me a Lot'

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney surprisingly revealed that he used to be on great terms with Donald Trump before the latter went into politics and "changed." Though the liberal actor has continuously shaded the Republican since he took office, he touched on their past relationship in a new interview.

George Clooney 'Knew' Donald Trump 'Very Well'

"I knew him very well," the dad-of-two confessed to an entertainment outlet. "He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants." "He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed," the movie star, 64, noted.

When it comes to the current political climate in the U.S., the Oscar winner acknowledged, "It’s a very trying time." "It can depress you or make you very angry. But you have to find the most positive way through it," he shared. "You have to put your head down and keep moving forward because quitting isn’t an option."

The Movie Star Said the President's 'Charming' Personality Makes Him Popular

Clooney talked about the POTUS' more personal slide in several other interviews this year. "He’s a celebrity, and he’s the president [of the] United States, and so he has been elected. Duly elected, fair deal," the Ocean's Eight star stated. "I’m not complaining about that. That’s how it works. That’s how this democracy works." "But he’s also a celebrity, and he is charming," Clooney confessed. "And to the people who like him, they think he’s funny. To a great many others, they don’t."

Elsewhere in his interview, the E.R. alum predicted that despite gossip, Trump will leave the White House when his second term wraps. "So when [Trump] is finished — and he will be finished — they’re going to have to go looking for someone who can deliver the message that he delivered with the same kind of charisma, and they don’t have that," he noted of future Republican presidential candidates.

Donald Trump Called George Clooney a 'Second Rate Movie Star'

