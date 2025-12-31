or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > George Clooney
OK LogoNEWS

George Clooney Knew 'Goofball' Donald Trump 'Very Well' Before the President 'Changed': 'He Used to Call Me a Lot'

Split photo of George Clooney and Donald Trump
Source: mega

George Clooney admitted he used to see Donald Trump at restaurants and clubs all the time.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 31 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney surprisingly revealed that he used to be on great terms with Donald Trump before the latter went into politics and "changed."

Though the liberal actor has continuously shaded the Republican since he took office, he touched on their past relationship in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney 'Knew' Donald Trump 'Very Well'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of George Clooney admitted Donald Trump was a 'goofball' before the politician 'changed.'
Source: mega

George Clooney admitted Donald Trump was a 'goofball' before the politician 'changed.'

"I knew him very well," the dad-of-two confessed to an entertainment outlet. "He used to call me a lot, and he tried to help me get into a hospital once to see a back surgeon. I’d see him out at clubs and at restaurants."

"He’s a big goofball. Well, he was. That all changed," the movie star, 64, noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The actor claimed Trump 'used to call me a lot' years ago.
Source: mega

The actor claimed Trump 'used to call me a lot' years ago.

When it comes to the current political climate in the U.S., the Oscar winner acknowledged, "It’s a very trying time."

"It can depress you or make you very angry. But you have to find the most positive way through it," he shared. "You have to put your head down and keep moving forward because quitting isn’t an option."

Article continues below advertisement

The Movie Star Said the President's 'Charming' Personality Makes Him Popular

MORE ON:
George Clooney

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Clooney noted that the businessman can be 'charming,' which likely helped him win the elections.
Source: mega

Clooney noted that the businessman can be 'charming,' which likely helped him win the elections.

Clooney talked about the POTUS' more personal slide in several other interviews this year.

"He’s a celebrity, and he’s the president [of the] United States, and so he has been elected. Duly elected, fair deal," the Ocean's Eight star stated. "I’m not complaining about that. That’s how it works. That’s how this democracy works."

"But he’s also a celebrity, and he is charming," Clooney confessed. "And to the people who like him, they think he’s funny. To a great many others, they don’t."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The dad-of-two doesn't think Trump will try to run for an unprecedented third term as president.
Source: mega

The dad-of-two doesn't think Trump will try to run for an unprecedented third term as president.

Elsewhere in his interview, the E.R. alum predicted that despite gossip, Trump will leave the White House when his second term wraps.

"So when [Trump] is finished — and he will be finished — they’re going to have to go looking for someone who can deliver the message that he delivered with the same kind of charisma, and they don’t have that," he noted of future Republican presidential candidates.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called George Clooney a 'Second Rate Movie Star'

Photo of The president dubbed Clooney 'a second rate movie star and failed political pundit.'
Source: mega

The president dubbed Clooney 'a second rate movie star and failed political pundit.'

When Clooney was asked if he's afraid of Trump publicly hitting back at him, he spilled, "Everybody worries about it. But if you spend your life worrying about things, then you won‘t do things.”

The commander-in-chief did indeed lash out at Clooney's interview, calling it a "total 'puff piece,'" labeling him as a "a second rate movie star and failed political pundit."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.