George Clooney Declares He Will 'No Longer Be Kissing Girls' in Movies

Article continues below advertisement

George Clooney is officially closing the door on any on-screen romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George Clooney is stepping away from romantic movie roles.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ocean’s Eleven star recently revealed that he’s stepping away from steamy scenes — a decision tied to a promise he made to his wife, Amal Clooney, several years ago. In a new interview with an outlet, the actor explained that he’s following the same path as one of his longtime role models. “I’ve been trying to go the route Paul Newman did — ‘Okay, well, I’m not kissing a girl anymore,’” George shared, pointing to Paul’s graceful transition away from leading-man roles.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA George Clooney has cited Paul Newman as his inspiration.

Article continues below advertisement

The 64-year-old added that age played a major role in his conversation with Amal.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I turned 60, I had a conversation with my wife. I said, ‘Look, I can still play basketball with the boys. I play with 25-year-old guys. I can still hang, I’m in shape. But in 25 years, I’m 85 years old. It doesn’t matter how many granola bars you eat, that’s a real number,’” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time George has spoken openly about dialing back romantic roles.

Article continues below advertisement

“Look, I’m 63 years old,” he said during an appearance on 60 Minutes in March. “I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.”

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, he also credited Paul as the blueprint for making that transition feel natural rather than forced.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Paul Newman was the best at this,” George told The Washington Post in 2022. “He figured out, [with] The Verdict, quite honestly, that he was a character actor and he accepted that role. He didn’t fight it or push and try to get his face done or look younger and act younger. He just said, ‘Okay, that’s who I am now,’ and he changed expectations a little bit.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor and Amal Clooney married in Venice in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

George and Amal first met in 2013 at his home in Lake Como, Italy, before heading out on their first official date in London later that year. Their whirlwind romance led to a lavish wedding at the Aman Canal Grande Hotel in Venice in September 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

In another interview, George shared the now-famous story of how he proposed.

Article continues below advertisement

"We never talked about marriage when we were dating, and I asked her out of the blue," he recalled during a November 2020 CBS interview. "It took her a long time to say yes. I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out.' We told that story to her parents, and they're like, 'There's something wrong with his hip?'"

Article continues below advertisement

Though they initially didn’t plan on starting a family, Us Weekly confirmed in February 2017 that the couple was expecting. George and Amal later welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in June of that year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple shares twins Alexander and Ella.

Article continues below advertisement

After being named one of TIME Magazine’s 2022 Women of the Year, Amal reflected on their life together.