Sofía Vergara 'Forgets' Her Bathing Suit While Spending Weekend in Miami Ahead of 'Griselda' Premiere: Photos
Nothing can stop Sofía Vergara from sunbathing on a beach vacation — even the lack of a swimsuit!
Over the weekend, the 51-year-old had fun with friends in Miami, Fla., ahead of the premiere of her Netflix miniseries Griselda, which becomes available for streaming on Thursday, January 25.
"When u forget ur bathing suit but you wake up in Miami!!! 🥴🤣☀️☀️☀️," the America's Got Talent judge captioned a Saturday, January 20, upload, which featured a photo of Vergara lounging in a red chair on a balcony.
In the snap, the Modern Family actress donned a hot pink jumpsuit, though she had the legs of the ensemble rolled all the way up and what appeared to be halter top straps tied around her chest, seemingly in an effort to prevent any bad tan lines while she laid out in the hot Florida sun.
While most fans of Vergara gushed over how stunning she looked, others couldn't help but troll the Hot Pursuit star, as they thought there was a very simple way to solve her problem.
"I find it hard to believe you couldn't just buy a new bathing suit 🤔," one user questioned, while another quipped: "Do you know who you are?… 😂 have someone please get you a suit… 🤷♂️✌️❤️."
Luckily, Vergara didn't need a swimsuit for all of her weekend festivities, as other posts on her Instagram showed the brunette bombshell dressed to impress for various nights out with friends.
One of the many uploads shared to Vergara's Instagram highlighted a fun night out with her sister Veronica, as well as Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, at Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach.
For the dinner occasion, Sofía sported a gorgeous tight black dress with an alluring lace detail surrounding her chest area and had her hair styled in a perfectly straight, fully-down hairdo.
Fans were a bit confused to see the unexpected duo of Sofía and Lionel together, though it makes sense considering the Argentine soccer player relocated to play for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami team last year.
"Messi what are you doing here?" one user joked in the comments section of her post, while another quipped, "I love how Messi is just some rando in this pic lol."
Sofía's trip to Miami comes as she adjusts to her newly single lifestyle following her shocking split from Joe Manganiello in July 2023, when the Magic Mike actor filed for divorce and ended their 7-year marriage.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the exes announced in a joint statement at the time.