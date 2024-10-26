Chris Brown Accused of Drugging and Raping Victim on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Yacht in 2020

"Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was," the woman began, referencing how she received death threats following the incident. "Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened."

Doe explained that she was pursuing her dancing career in L.A. when she and a friend took a trip to Miami in December 2020. She noted that on December 30, she was invited to a boat owned by the music mogul — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September.