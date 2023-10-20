Tom Brady Fires Back at Peyton Manning for Mocking His Yacht Vacation: 'Could Never Handle Life Outside the Dome'
Perhaps Tom Brady and Peyton Manning have too much time on their hands post-retirement?
On Thursday, October 19, the former NFL quarterbacks bantered back and forth via social media about vacations they'd gone on recently.
It seemed Manning was the one to start it, but Brady didn't hesitate to clap back at the 47-year-old's remarks.
"I’m sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome," Brady savagely stated of Manning after the Indianapolis Colts alum complained about the being cold on a Delta flight a few nights ago.
Brady's subtle dig came after Manning was making fun of him during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier that day.
The former New England Patriots star landed himself in headlines after a viral video showcased Brady lounging on a $6 million yacht in the Bahamas.
"I don't know how Tom... Did he fly Delta to get to the yacht?" Manning asked during the episode, referencing Brady’s partnership with the airline. "Is there a direct Delta flight into the Bahamas so that he can get onto the yacht?"
"I was on a Delta flight the other night; I flew back from Hawaii. My flight got canceled. I was in [seat] 36F. Has Tom sat in 36F on a Delta flight, what do you think, A.J.?" Manning asked the show's co-host A.J. Hawk.
"Probably not in about 30 years, Peyton," Hawk honestly replied, as he, Manning and Pat McAfee bursted into laughter.
Manning continued to describe the freezing situation, stating: "They put me in an exit row, Pat, which was great for the extra leg room, but I swear the door was open. It was as cold as I’ve ever been."
"I’ve played in some cold-weather games, I’ve been in Green Bay, played in New England,” he added of the chilly places he's played his sport. "I asked the flight attendant, 'Is there a warmer blanket?' She was so disappointed that I was complaining about being cold, she wouldn’t give me a blanket, and I was like, ‘I’m just freezing, ma’am.’ I roughed it through in 36F and made it to my destination."
The dad-of-two said he used a blanket "that didn't do any good [keeping him warm]" to wear over his head to conceal his identity while leaving the plane after landing, and kept a sleep mask over his face during the flight.
Manning and Brady have been friendly rivals for decades.
The duo versed each other 17 times throughout their careers. Brady holds victorious numbers over Manning's head, with 11 victories against him and six losses.