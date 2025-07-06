From Enemies to Friends: Dax Shepard and Eric Dane's Unlikely Bond After AA Showdown

In a captivating recount of personal struggles, Dax Shepard, 50, shared an eyebrow-raising moment from his past involving Eric Dane, 52, during a recent episode of his hit podcast "Armchair Expert."

The two actors, both known for navigating their share of public victories and challenges, revealed that a tense moment at an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting almost led to a physical altercation, illustrating the sometimes turbulent path of recovery.