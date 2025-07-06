From Enemies to Friends: Dax Shepard and Eric Dane's Unlikely Bond After AA Showdown
In a captivating recount of personal struggles, Dax Shepard, 50, shared an eyebrow-raising moment from his past involving Eric Dane, 52, during a recent episode of his hit podcast "Armchair Expert."
The two actors, both known for navigating their share of public victories and challenges, revealed that a tense moment at an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting almost led to a physical altercation, illustrating the sometimes turbulent path of recovery.
The incident, which unfolded during a men's group meeting, was detailed by Shepard in the June 23 episode featuring none other than Brad Pitt. Shepard recounted the heated exchange that transpired, giving listeners a front-row seat to a confrontation that nearly escalated into a fight.
"Eric Dane, who I now f------ love, I have such a sweetness for him, we all had a mini group. He was hosting. But when we first were around each other, it was not good," Shepard admitted, setting the scene for a story that resonated with the chaos often found in addiction recovery.
The confrontation was sparked during a meeting over something as innocuous as a timer.
Shepard remembered, "In the middle of the meeting, he goes, 'If you hit that timer again, I'm gonna f------ throw you in that candle.'" The comment, laden with hostility, set off a chain reaction.
Shepard couldn't contain his ire and responded, "That's it, motherf-----, let's go. Stand up, let's go outside. I'm gonna beat the f--- out of him in Tom's driveway. At an AA meeting, where we're coming for healing and understanding."
Listeners were treated to the comedic yet troubling reality of relationships formed in recovery, as Shepard humorously juxtaposed the need for peace with the fiery tempers tied to their pasts. Fortunately, the potential for violence was derailed by the timely intervention of their sponsor, who stepped in before the situation could spiral out of control.
The nuances of this relationship began to unfold when Shepard lovingly insisted that despite this rocky start, the two actors have since formed a meaningful friendship. They quickly discovered shared interests, bonding over their love for cars and a genuine understanding of the "exact same bag of bulls---" that comes with their experiences in the entertainment industry.
This revealing moment in the podcast comes a short time after Dane publicly announced his battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis).
"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he said.
Dane's health struggles have widely been covered, drawing attention to not just the impact of the disease, but also his relationships. Shortly after his diagnoses, he expressed to People that he remains optimistic about returning to the set of Euphoria while also navigating his newfound realities.
"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he urged.
Dane's connection with his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart, also illustrates the complexities of love and healing.
Following their tumultuous divorce filing in February 2018, Gayheart requested to dismiss the divorce petition just one month after Dane's announcement of his illness.
Dane, reflecting on his relationship with Gayheart in interviews, has repeatedly credited her as a source of steadfast support amidst his health challenges.
"I talk to her every day," he mentioned during an emotional segment on Good Morning America. "We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is my — probably my biggest champion. My most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her."