Eric Dane Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Will Continue Working on 'Euphoria'

"I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he shared with a news outlet. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” the actor, 52, who is married to Rebecca Gayhart , added. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, "ALS is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. ALS causes loss of muscle control. The disease gets worse over time."

In 2018, Gayheart filed for divorce from Dane after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

As OK! previously reported, the Marley & Me star, who shares daughters Billie , 15, and Georgia , 13, with his wife, recently made headlines after Gayheart, 53, filed to dismiss her divorce from the actor.

“We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great coparents,” Gayheart told E! News on Wednesday, April 9. “We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well.”

“I think it’s important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure . It’s just a season. It wasn’t a failure. It was a huge success,” she added. “We were married for, I mean, we are still married, but together for 15 years and we had two beautiful kids so I think that’s a successful relationship, and that’s how we look at it.”

The pair have yet to elaborate on their romance and where they stand.

In October 2018, Gayheart spoke about their co-parenting dynamic.

“We’re doing our best. It isn’t easy,” she shared. “But we are trying and we are committed … There are so many things [that make it challenging]. I think that as a female you need to be able to always take care of yourself and never depend on a man. I’m going back to work and I think it’s partly because I want my daughters to see me work. I took some time off to have my kids.”