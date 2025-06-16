Eric Dane Breaks Down Over ALS Battle, Reveals He Has '1 Functioning Arm'

“I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand,” he shared. “And I didn’t really think anything of it at the time, I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued. A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’”

After nine months, Dane was officially diagnosed with ALS.

“I will never forget those three letters,” he recalled. “It’s on me the second I wake up. It’s not a dream.”