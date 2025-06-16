or
Eric Dane Breaks Down Over ALS Battle, Reveals He Has '1 Functioning Arm'

Photos of Eric Dane
Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Eric Dane gave a devastating update on his ALS battle, revealing he has 'one functioning arm.'

By:

June 16 2025, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

Eric dane gave a devastating update on his recent ALS diagnosis. While appearing on Good Morning America on June 16, Dane spoke candidly with Diane Sawyer about his health battle.

'I Will Never Forget Those Three Letters'

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Eric Dane said he thinks about his ALS diagnosis 'the second' he wakes up.

“I started experiencing some weakness in my right hand,” he shared. “And I didn’t really think anything of it at the time, I thought maybe I’d been texting too much and my hand was fatigued. A few weeks later, I noticed it’d gotten a little worse. I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist. I went and saw a neurologist, and the neurologist sent me to another neurologist and said, ‘This is way above my pay grade.’”

After nine months, Dane was officially diagnosed with ALS.

“I will never forget those three letters,” he recalled. “It’s on me the second I wake up. It’s not a dream.”

Eric Dane Reveals He Has Lost Feeling in His Arm

Photo of Eric Dane
Source: Good Morning America/YouTube

Eric Dane revealed his left side is functioning, but his right side has 'completely stopped working.'

Dane revealed the disease has progressed so much in a short amount of time.

“I have one functioning arm… My left side is functioning,” he revealed. “My right side, [which is my dominant side], has completely stopped working. [My left arm] is going. I feel like maybe a couple, a few more months and I won’t have my left. … I’m worried about my legs.”

Prior to the interview airing, Good Morning America shared a preview clip of the interview on June 12.

“I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening,” the famous actor said in the snippet. “I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me.”

eric dane

Eric Dane Revealed His ALS Diagnosis After His Divorce Was Called Off

Photo of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart
Source: MEGA

Rebecca Gayheart called off her divorce to Eric Dane in March.

In April, Dane confirmed he had ALS to a media outlet.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he said at the time. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Before revealing his health battle, Dane was set to divorce his estranged wife, Rebecca Gayheart. She had initially filed for divorce in 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. In March, she requested a dismissal of her divorce petition, and she has been spotted with him since he announced his health crisis.

Rebecca Gayheart is Eric Dane's 'Most Stalwart Supporter'

Phot of Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane called Rebecca Gayheart his 'biggest champion.'

“I talk to her every day,” Dane told Sawyer regarding Gayheart. “We have managed to become better friends and better parents and she is my — probably my biggest champion. My most stalwart supporter. And I lean on her.”

Dane concluded, telling Sawyer he’s “fighting” as much as he can during this tough time.

“There’s so much about it that’s out of my control,” he added. “I’m angry because, you know, my father was taken from me when I was young and now there’s a very good chance I’m going to be taken from my girls while they’re very young. At the end of the day, all I want to do is spend time with my family and work a little bit if I can… They’re loved. They know it.”

