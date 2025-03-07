BREAKING NEWS Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Call Off Divorce After 2018 Filing Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane tied the knot in 2004.

It looks like Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane are getting back together! According to court documents, the actress, 53, dismissed her 2018 divorce filing on Wednesday, March 5.

Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane share daughters Billie and Georgia.

The star originally petitioned to end her marriage with Dane, 52, in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. At the time, Gayheart requested spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. The model also cited irreconcilable differences in the filing.

Though it has been seven years, the duo — who met in 2003 — never reached a divorce settlement. “We’re doing our best. It isn’t easy,” Gayheart said of co-parenting their offspring shortly after her filing. “But we are trying and we are committed.”

Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane never reached a divorce settlement despite filing seven years ago.

Despite their rift, the duo have shown signs of being friendly exes over the years, they got together in Paris in 2022. “This is us, family vacay 2022 🇫🇷🥳❣️#familia #travel #goodtimes #moretocome #eurodanes,” the Dead Like Me alum wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the clan all together. “A pit stop in Paris! 🇫🇷😘❣️#eurodanes #familyvacation #blessed #thisisus.”

Additionally, in 2023, they went on a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where the former lovers were seen holding hands. In photos from the outing, the Euphoria star wore a white T-shirt and green and white shorts, while hand in hand with the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress, who donned a red sundress and dark sunglasses. The images began to spark rumors the pair had reconciled their romance five years after the filing.

Source: MEGA Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have appeared to be friendly exes, as they even took a family vacation in 2022.

Most recently, in July 2024, Gayheart spoke about parenting their children, who are now in high school. “They are making it easy on me so far,” she stated of raising the teens. “But I should knock on some wood. Do we have any wood anywhere?”

The blonde beauty also spoke of her decision to halt her acting career in order to be there for the girls. “I took a decade off from working to be home with my kids,” she explained. “They’re like, ‘But what do you do, mom?’ And I’m like, ‘OK, I need to show them what I do.’ I need to work so that they get that they need to work and that women have to get out there and carve out a career and, like, go after it.”

Source: MEGA In January 2023, Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane were spotted holding hands in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Gayheart and Dane tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2004 after meeting 10 months before. When asked about how they met, Dane said it was “one of the least interesting stories in the world.” “It went basically like this: ‘You wanna go out?’ ‘Yeah, sure.’ Ten months later, we were married," he stated.