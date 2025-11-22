or
Article continues below advertisement
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Embrace 'Disrespectful' Parenting Style: 'I Want Them to Talk Back'

Photo of Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell admitted to letting their kids be disrespectful in a shocking confession.

Profile Image

Nov. 22 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are stirring the parenting pot once again.

The couple openly admitted to raising their two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, to be “disrespectful.”

Shepard made this eyebrow-raising admission on a recent episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dax Shepard discussed the controversial parenting approach he shares with wife Kristen Bell.
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard discussed the controversial parenting approach he shares with wife Kristen Bell.

Article continues below advertisement

The 50-year-old actor shared that a close friend was taken aback by how much the girls are allowed to “talk back” to their parents — and even to others. “Yeah, your kids will let it rip,” his friend remarked, and Shepard couldn't agree more. “They seem to have no kind of respect … and feel a little entitled.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dax Shepard allows his children to be disrespectful so they can stand up for themselves.
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard allows his children to be disrespectful so they can stand up for themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite this assessment, Shepard stands by his parenting philosophy: “I want them to always advocate for themselves, whether I think they’re right or wrong.”

He explained he prioritizes their ability to speak up, especially when it comes to respecting themselves in potential future situations. “What I’m prioritizing … is when they’re 19 and their boss is a f------ creep, I want them to talk back. I want them to be disrespectful.”

Although his friend finds their behavior “embarrassing,” Shepard is “willing to deal” with it all. “I can handle that because I want this other thing for them as women,” he stated.

MORE ON:
Kristen Bell

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.
Source: MEGA

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Article continues below advertisement

Shepard, along with his wife Bell, 45, welcomed their daughters in 2013 and 2014. The pair, who tied the knot in October 2013, have been no strangers to controversy regarding their parenting choices. They've faced scrutiny for decisions such as allowing their children to drink non-alcoholic beer and letting them explore amusement parks independently.

Article continues below advertisement

In a recent revelation, Shepard noted that his kids can curse at home “when it’s called for.” As for their marriage, it garnered headlines last month when Bell shared a quirky anniversary message. “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,’” she captioned a playful Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell faced backlash for a murder joke in their anniversary post.
Source: @kristenanniebell/Instagram

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell faced backlash for a murder joke in their anniversary post.

The lighthearted tribute faced backlash on social media, deemed “tone-deaf” and “trivializing” by organizations like the National Network to End Domestic Violence. Despite the criticism, Bell appears unbothered and refuses to issue an apology. “She doesn’t want to be told how to live her life or be bullied into doing something,” a source revealed.

