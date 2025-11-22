Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Embrace 'Disrespectful' Parenting Style: 'I Want Them to Talk Back'

Article continues below advertisement

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are stirring the parenting pot once again. The couple openly admitted to raising their two daughters, Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, to be “disrespectful.” Shepard made this eyebrow-raising admission on a recent episode of his podcast, "Armchair Expert."

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard discussed the controversial parenting approach he shares with wife Kristen Bell.

The 50-year-old actor shared that a close friend was taken aback by how much the girls are allowed to “talk back” to their parents — and even to others. “Yeah, your kids will let it rip,” his friend remarked, and Shepard couldn't agree more. “They seem to have no kind of respect … and feel a little entitled.”

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard allows his children to be disrespectful so they can stand up for themselves.

Despite this assessment, Shepard stands by his parenting philosophy: “I want them to always advocate for themselves, whether I think they’re right or wrong.” He explained he prioritizes their ability to speak up, especially when it comes to respecting themselves in potential future situations. “What I’m prioritizing … is when they’re 19 and their boss is a f------ creep, I want them to talk back. I want them to be disrespectful.” Although his friend finds their behavior “embarrassing,” Shepard is “willing to deal” with it all. “I can handle that because I want this other thing for them as women,” he stated.

Source: MEGA Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have been married since 2013 and share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

Shepard, along with his wife Bell, 45, welcomed their daughters in 2013 and 2014. The pair, who tied the knot in October 2013, have been no strangers to controversy regarding their parenting choices. They've faced scrutiny for decisions such as allowing their children to drink non-alcoholic beer and letting them explore amusement parks independently.

In a recent revelation, Shepard noted that his kids can curse at home “when it’s called for.” As for their marriage, it garnered headlines last month when Bell shared a quirky anniversary message. “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,’” she captioned a playful Instagram post.

Source: @kristenanniebell/Instagram Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell faced backlash for a murder joke in their anniversary post.