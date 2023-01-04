Dax Tejera's Widow Veronica Arrested For Leaving Their 2 Young Kids Alone On Same Night Of His Sudden Death

According to a report, the NYPD responded to a call at the Yale Club over "unattended children," and upon authorities arriving at the scene, they found a 2-year-old and 5-month-old girl, which matches the ages of Tejera's daughters.

Veronica was eventually arrested and charged with two counts of "acting in a manner injurious to a child." She tried to dismiss her actions by noting that when "Dax collapsed," she "accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital" and "asked both a close friend and my parents to rush to my children’s hotel room to attend to them as I monitored them by the camera."