JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Ramsey Recalls The Moment His Daughter Was Taken From Their Colorado Home

"It was only after I had time to think that I thought, 'This is really bizarre,'" he said. "What is all this craziness? Why 118k? Why not a million? There was some point to that $118,000 that made sense to the killer. I had gotten a deferred compensation bonus in January of that year for $118,230 or something like that. I didn't actually get the money, but it was on every pay stub for the next 12 months. And so that to me is the most logical explanation [for the requested sum], particularly if the crime was aimed at hurting me."

"It would have been easy to do," John said of someone breaking into his house. "We'd be out of town a lot in the summer, and it was a big old house that had seven doors and 27 windows or something like that."