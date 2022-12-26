JonBenét Ramsey's Father John Ramsey Recalls The Moment His Daughter Was Taken From Their Colorado Home
John Ramsey recalled the moment when his daughter, JonBenét Ramsey, was taken from the family's home in Boulder, Colo., on December 26, 1996.
John and his wife, Patsy, woke up early that morning as the family was going on a trip for the holidays.
"She was just screaming," John recalled of his wife. "She'd found this note on the stairway and then went and checked JonBenét's room and she wasn't there. I read the note as quickly as I could, and Patsy was standing by the phone so I told her to call the police."
John quickly glanced at the note but didn't dissect it. He saw the sum of $118,000 and started to make arrangements, but he later started to ponder and analyze more.
"It was only after I had time to think that I thought, 'This is really bizarre,'" he said. "What is all this craziness? Why 118k? Why not a million? There was some point to that $118,000 that made sense to the killer. I had gotten a deferred compensation bonus in January of that year for $118,230 or something like that. I didn't actually get the money, but it was on every pay stub for the next 12 months. And so that to me is the most logical explanation [for the requested sum], particularly if the crime was aimed at hurting me."
"It would have been easy to do," John said of someone breaking into his house. "We'd be out of town a lot in the summer, and it was a big old house that had seven doors and 27 windows or something like that."
"We had a burglar alarm, but we never used it because the sound it made was awful and JonBenét had set it off once by accident," he added.
As OK! previously reported, JonBenét was six years old when she was found beaten, bound and strangled to death in the basement of the family home. The case still remains unsolved, but the police have recently launched a new investigation into the murder.