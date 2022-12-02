Police Respond To 911 Break-In Call Only To Find The Intruder Is A Turkey

The officers devise a plan, grabbing a plush blanket and spreading it out to attempt to safely catch the flustered fowl in it. While one of the men is temporarily able to get a hold of the bird, in a flurry of feathers, it suddenly flies out of his arms and escapes into another part of the home.

Chasing the turkey into a separate room, the deputies continue to try to catch it with little luck until it begins to get tired. Finally, after a brief scuffle, an officer covers the exhausted bird with a blanket and is able to carry it out of the home.

"I must have taken all the fight out of him," he says as he comes down the stairs of the home, with another replying, "You wore him out."