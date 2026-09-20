Everything to Know So Far About Tom Cruise and Anne Hathaway's 'Days of Thunder': Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

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A follow-up to Days of Thunder will race onto the big screen nearly four decades after the original film made its theatrical debut. Released in 1990, the Tony Scott-directed sports action drama film starred Tom Cruise as Cole Trickle, a rising young racing star who gets the chance of a lifetime to test his skills against the toughest competition in the sport. The original Days of Thunder cast also featured Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Nicole Kidman, Michael Rooker and John C. Reilly, among others. Scroll down for everything we know so far about the upcoming Days of Thunder follow-up.

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When Was the 'Days of Thunder' Sequel Announced?

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise confirmed a follow-up film to 'Days of Thunder' nearly four decades after the first film was released.

In 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Cruise was eyeing a Days of Thunder sequel while developing a follow-up to Top Gun: Maverick. "He's talking [to Paramount] about Top Gun and Days of Thunder," an insider said at the time. "It's going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script." Cruise directly confirmed the sequel on August 29 at Daytona International Speedway during NASCAR's race weekend. "It's not just about racing," he told the event's attendees. "It's about the community and the people here. There's something very special about racers and the whole community. It's a culture, and I was very proud to be able to reflect that in the first Days of Thunder, and I am honored to share it with the world." He continued, "That's basically what we're going to really go for with this one. Give the audience that opportunity to understand what it is as a team, as a community, what it is for NASCAR, and the speed, the excitement and all that danger and stuff." Cruise also teased the project in an Instagram post, writing, "Days of Thunder. Summer 2028."

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What Is the Plot of the 'Days of Thunder' Sequel?

Source: MEGA The original 'Days of Thunder' starred Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

Paramount has not revealed the full storyline for the Days of Thunder sequel yet. However, Cruise is confirmed to reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle. Cruise will also serve as a producer on the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper, while Jonathan Levine will direct. Will Staples wrote the script.

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Who Is in the Cast of the 'Days of Thunder' Sequel?

Source: MEGA Randy Quaid slammed Anne Hathaway's casting.

In addition to Cruise, Anne Hathaway has joined the cast in a major role as a race car team owner and engineer. The Devil Wears Prada star's casting, however, drew criticism from an original Days of Thunder star. "We need Nicole back. Don't be a p----, @TomCruise," Quaid, who played Tim Daland in the 1990 film, wrote on X. "You need the original girl. It's not personal; it's filmmaking. Anne isn't s---, because and if you haven't noticed, she's pregnant."

When Will the 'Days of Thunder' Sequel Be Released?

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise will reprise his role in the sequel.