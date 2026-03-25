Kurt Russell Sent Tom Cruise a Letter After 'Top Gun: Maverick' Success

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Kurt Russell believes Top Gun: Maverick can rescue the movie industry from its post-pandemic struggles. The veteran actor sent a letter to Tom Cruise expressing his support for the film, which has become a box office sensation since its release in May 2022.

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Source: MEGA Kurt Russell praised 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

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In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Russell explained his motivation behind the letter. “I actually sent Tom a note because I thought that this was the type of movie that we needed to try and get the movie business back on track,” he said. The 74-year-old actor acknowledged that the pandemic significantly altered audience habits. “People got out of the habit of going to watch something collectively and got used to watching things at home,” he added.

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Source: MEGA The actor sent Tom Cruise a supportive message.

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The Maverick sequel to the iconic 1986 film follows Cruise’s character, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, as he trains a new cohort of Navy pilots. The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Glen Powell, Miles Teller, and Monica Barbaro. With a global box office gross of $1.48 billion, it ranks as the 15th highest-grossing film of all time and the second highest-grossing film of 2022, only behind Avatar: The Way of Water. The film not only achieved commercial success but also garnered critical acclaim. It received six Academy Award nominations and won Best Sound at the 2023 Oscars. An untitled third movie is in development, with director Joseph Kosinski potentially returning to helm the project.

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Source: MEGA The movie earned over $1.4 billion worldwide.

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Russell, who recently attended Goldie's Love-In Gala, emphasized the importance of the theatrical experience. He noted that streaming platforms have gained immense popularity during the pandemic. “A lot of people from our business [pivoting] over to that,” he stated.

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Source: MEGA The flick also received several Oscar nominations.