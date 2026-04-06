'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Official Cause of Death Confirmed After Chilling Overboard Accident
April 6 2026, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Todd Meadows' death certificate has been made public, revealing exactly how the Deadliest Catch deckhand passed.
As OK! previously reported, Meadows fell overboard in a tragic accident on February 25 while crabbing in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. He was just 25.
The document published by an outlet on Monday, April 6, stipulated he died from "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water."
Todd Meadows' Death Was Captured During Filming
Meadows was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m., according the certificate obtained by TMZ.
Season 22 of the reality show was filming at the time and the fatal accident was caught on camera.
His mother, Angela Meadows, told TMZ: "We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat."
The Family Wants to Sue
TMZ also reported on Monday that new legal documents suggest Todd's family is gearing up to file a wrongful death lawsuit.
Per the tabloid, Angela previously said, "We don’t want to put the blame on anyone, but someone has to take responsibility. We will have justice for Todd."
It remains unclear at the time of publication who the defendant would be in the forthcoming lawsuit.
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The Crew Tried to Save Todd Meadows
Trey John Green III, a fellow star of the long-running series, told another outlet last month that the crew "did everything [they] could to save" Todd, but the situation "unfortunately ended in tragedy."
The fisherman, who was Todd's bunkmate on the ship, added the incident was "none of Todd's fault" and he had been "doing a great job."
Green explained that trying to save someone’s life is "no easy task" when you're "out at sea." He also described Todd as an "amazing human."
'We Lost Our Brother'
Captain Rick Shelford confirmed Todd’s untimely passing via a Facebook post on March 1.
"February 25, 2026, was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian lady on the Bering Sea. We lost our brother, Todd Meadows," he wrote.
"Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family," the captain continued. "His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away."
"Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew and this brotherhood," Shelford concluded his statement.