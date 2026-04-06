'Deadliest Catch' Star Todd Meadows' Official Cause of Death Confirmed After Chilling Overboard Accident

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Meadows' death certificate has been made public, revealing exactly how the Deadliest Catch deckhand passed. As OK! previously reported, Meadows fell overboard in a tragic accident on February 25 while crabbing in the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska. He was just 25. The document published by an outlet on Monday, April 6, stipulated he died from "drowning with probable hypothermia" and "submersion of body in cold water."

Article continues below advertisement

Todd Meadows' Death Was Captured During Filming

Source: GoFundMe Todd Meadows passed away on the evening of February 25.

Meadows was pronounced dead at 5:15 p.m., according the certificate obtained by TMZ. Season 22 of the reality show was filming at the time and the fatal accident was caught on camera. His mother, Angela Meadows, told TMZ: "We don’t want to see any footage from the accident and do not want Discovery to air any of that footage or make money off of our son’s death. We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat."

Article continues below advertisement

The Family Wants to Sue

Source: GoFundMe Angela Meadows wants someone to 'take responsibility' for her son's death.

TMZ also reported on Monday that new legal documents suggest Todd's family is gearing up to file a wrongful death lawsuit. Per the tabloid, Angela previously said, "We don’t want to put the blame on anyone, but someone has to take responsibility. We will have justice for Todd." It remains unclear at the time of publication who the defendant would be in the forthcoming lawsuit.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Crew Tried to Save Todd Meadows

Source: Todd Meadows/Facebook He's been described as an 'amazing human.'

Trey John Green III, a fellow star of the long-running series, told another outlet last month that the crew "did everything [they] could to save" Todd, but the situation "unfortunately ended in tragedy." The fisherman, who was Todd's bunkmate on the ship, added the incident was "none of Todd's fault" and he had been "doing a great job." Green explained that trying to save someone’s life is "no easy task" when you're "out at sea." He also described Todd as an "amazing human."

'We Lost Our Brother'

Source: GoFundMe Todd Meadows' death was announced on March 1.