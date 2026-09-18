TRUE CRIME NEWS Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Mistrial, Michael P. Desronvil, Speaks Out for First Time After Intense Backlash Source: AP The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Michael P. Desronvil, spoke out for the first time after sparking intense backlash. OK! Staff Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial spoke out for the first time after facing intense backlash online. Per reports, Michael P. Desronvil, the juror in question, was the only member of the jury who refused to acquit Clancy of finding her criminally responsible by reason of insanity for the murders of her three children.

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Statement from Lindsay Clancy juror Michael P. Desronvil to @NewsNation. pic.twitter.com/H5w1poef90 — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 17, 2026 Source: @BRIANENTIN/X The lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's trial shared a statement with News Nation.

Michael P. Desronvil, the Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Trial Shared His Side of the Story

Source: AP Michael P. Desronvil stated that he 'didn't have any doubts' about Lindsay Clancy's guilt.

Desronvil told NewsNation on Thursday, September 17: “I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present.” “Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” he added.

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Source: AP Jury foreperson Roni Carlson accused the holdout juror, Michael P. desronvil, in Lindsay Clancy's trial of not budging from his position despite having 'reasonable doubt.'

Per jury foreperson Roni Carlson, the juror said: “He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms; I was so excited.” “But I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity,” Desronvil allegedly added, per NBC Boston.

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Source: @LINDSAY MARIE CLANCY/FACEBOOK The holdout juror, Michael P. Desronvil, refused to acquit Lindsay Clancy of being criminally responsible for the murders of her children.

Since the 12-person jury could not come to a unanimous decision after six days of deliberations, Judge William Sullivan declared it a mistrial.

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Michael P. Desronvil Hired Edward Andrew Paltzik After Facing Intense Backlash

Source: AP The holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Michael P. Desronvil, was previously accused of domestic violence and has an active restraining order against him.

In the wake of the mistrial, it was revealed that Desronvil was previously arrested on domestic violence charges against his ex-wife after his teenage nephew reported him. The teenager also filed a restraining order against him last year after he allegedly physically assaulted him for reporting him to the authorities. Following the scrutiny and backlash Desronvil had been facing due to those, he hired Edward Andrew Paltzik to represent him in court. The attorney confirmed the same via an X post stating, “I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.”

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I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.



Please pray for him and help us protect him.



This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States… — Edward Andrew Paltzik, Attorney (@EdPaltzik) September 17, 2026 Source: @EDPALTZIK/X Michael P. Desronvil's attorney Edward Andrew Paltzik called him an 'American Hero.'