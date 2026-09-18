Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Mistrial, Michael P. Desronvil, Speaks Out for First Time After Intense Backlash
Sept. 18 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
The lone holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial spoke out for the first time after facing intense backlash online.
Per reports, Michael P. Desronvil, the juror in question, was the only member of the jury who refused to acquit Clancy of finding her criminally responsible by reason of insanity for the murders of her three children.
Michael P. Desronvil, the Holdout Juror in Lindsay Clancy Trial Shared His Side of the Story
Desronvil told NewsNation on Thursday, September 17: “I didn’t have any doubts. As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence present.”
“Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presents, I thought it was enough proof that she [Clancy] knew exactly what she was doing and planned,” he added.
Per jury foreperson Roni Carlson, the juror said: “He admitted he had reasonable doubt and I started filling out the forms; I was so excited.”
“But I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity,” Desronvil allegedly added, per NBC Boston.
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Since the 12-person jury could not come to a unanimous decision after six days of deliberations, Judge William Sullivan declared it a mistrial.
Michael P. Desronvil Hired Edward Andrew Paltzik After Facing Intense Backlash
In the wake of the mistrial, it was revealed that Desronvil was previously arrested on domestic violence charges against his ex-wife after his teenage nephew reported him.
The teenager also filed a restraining order against him last year after he allegedly physically assaulted him for reporting him to the authorities.
Following the scrutiny and backlash Desronvil had been facing due to those, he hired Edward Andrew Paltzik to represent him in court.
The attorney confirmed the same via an X post stating, “I can now confirm that I am representing the courageous and heroic lone holdout juror from the Lindsay Clancy Trial. He is an American Hero and Champion of Justice.”
“This American Hero and Champion of Justice loves the United States of America as the greatest country in the world; cherishes our sacred Constitution as the pinnacle of human liberty; and supports our amazing leader, President Donald J. Trump, as a fellow defender of common-sense, liberty, and sanity,” he added. “Rest assured that the evil people who have so viciously attacked this American Hero and Champion of Justice will be held accountable to the maximum extent of the law and beyond. He is presently safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England. Lastly, this American Hero and Champion of Justice thanks all of you who have stood by him for your kindness, prayers, and support.”