Debbie Allen, 75, Admits She's 'Disciplined' After Being Diagnosed With Pre-Diabetes: 'It's All About Moderation'

"And the weekend really belongs to my grandkids — and they wear me out! But I don't mind," Allen, who opened the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles, where she currently teaches young dancers, added. "They want to put on makeup and wigs, and they are incredible dancers."

She is also thrilled that she is still appearing on Shonda Rhimes' show. "People love to hate Catherine!" she quipped. "She's such a b----! That's why she got slapped. I asked for it. It was a meme and millions of people tuned in just for that."

"I was so glad when they finally asked me to be on Season 7, but I didn't know it would last this long! I'm still here. God bless Shonda Rhimes. She created a model that has a footprint that continues to expand. I was in the rainforest in Cuba and some people were riding on bikes, and the woman screamed and fell off her bike. She was like, 'Catherine Fox!'"