Inside 'Grey's Anatomy' Behind-the-Scenes Scandals in 10 Slides: From Casting Issues to Diva Behavior

In an episode of the "Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo" podcast, Ellen Pompeo spoke with her former Grey's Anatomy costar Patrick Dempsey and shared the moment Denzel Washington reportedly "went nuts on me."

Washington directed an episode in Season 12 of the series titled, "The Sound of Silence."

"He made this choice to speak very softly. And [Meredith] was pissed that [she] had to sit there and listen to this apology, and he wasn't looking at [her] in the eye," Pompeo shared. "Again, we love actors who make choices, right? And I yelled at him, and I was like, 'Look at me when you apologize. Look at me.' And that wasn't in the dialogue, and Denzel went ham on my a--."

Pompeo continued, "He was like, 'I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do.' And I was like, 'Listen, m-----------, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?' Like, 'You barely know where the bathroom is.' And I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, as everything, but like, yo, we went at it one day."