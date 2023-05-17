'The Joke Is on Us': Chris Cuomo Tears President Joe Biden's Administration Apart for Refusing to Tackle the Border Crisis

Chris Cuomo let it rip when he spoke about President Joe Biden's administration for refusing to handle the border crisis.

“You heard all the politics about how there was going to be an invasion and now there’s literally almost no one here, and for you, the absence of people should be more frightening than seeing the big groups because when you see big groups, that means you know where migrants are,” the NewsNation host, who was fired from CNN in December 2021, said on Monday, May 15.