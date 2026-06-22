'Delusional' Jeanine Pirro Brutally Mocked After Making 'Wild' Reflecting Pool Threat: 'Pathetic Joke of an Administration'
June 22 2026, Published 12:31 p.m. ET
Jeanine Pirro has become the subject of online mockery after a "wild" threat she made against ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl went viral.
The United States Attorney for the District of Columbia suggested during an interview with Fox News' Peter Doocy that the renowned journalist could face criminal charges for holding up a piece of the peeling Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool while reporting from the scene for a recent news broadcast.
'Is Jonathan Karl From ABC in Trouble?'
"Judge, is Jonathan Karl from ABC in trouble?" Doocy asked Pirro on The Sunday Briefing over the weekend amid chatter about the Trump administrations more than $14 million worth of renovation work.
Doocy's question stemmed from President Donald Trump's recent Truth Social meltdown, in which he claimed, "Lightweight ABC Reporter, Jonathan Karl, was seen sticking his hand into the Pool, and trying to rip the rubber off of the surface."
In response to Doocy referencing Trump's social media post and asking whether Karl would face consequences, Pirro declared, "It depends. Anyone who is in a position of vandalizing or attempting to vandalize the reflecting pool will face the criminal justice system."
'That's Going to Get Hilarious Quickly'
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Pirro's reply quickly circulated on social media, as critics brutally trolled her threats while poking fun at her past prosecutorial record.
In a post shared to X, journalist Marcy Wheeler teased: "One thing @USAttyPirro will have to do to prosecute these cases is prove there was damage -- that is, prove the value of the so-called fixes, and prove they were still in place when the alleged damage happened. That's going to get hilarious quickly."
'They Are Literally Nuts'
Meanwhile, columnist Sophia Nelson added, "They are literally nuts. America is being run by a bunch of wild, lying, conspiracy theory-loving hooligans!"
CNN senior political reporter Aaron Blake also chimed in, asking, "What are the odds we ultimately hear this got attempted and no-true-billed?"
"I know I feel safer!" Center for Economic & Policy Research senior economist Dean Baker sarcastically mocked.
'She Is as Delusional as Her Boss'
Other social media trolls additionally weighed in, with one claiming, "She is as delusional as her boss."
"This whole pathetic joke of an administration needs to be voted away," another declared, as someone else snubbed, "She is already a joke. Going to make her hilarious. She needs to be brought before her disciplinary board and investigated and charged."