Donald Trump Awkwardly Reads Statement From Jeanine Pirro Calling Hush Money Judge a 'Fool' Outside of Courtroom

donald trump reads statement jeanine pirro calls judge fool pp
mega
By:

May 14 2024, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has repeatedly made the baseless claim that almost "every" legal scholar agrees his hush money case shouldn't have gone to trial.

On Tuesday, May 14, the 77-year-old spoke with reporters outside of the courtroom to read a statement from conservative host and former district attorney Jeanine Pirro slamming Judge Juan Merchan.

donald trump reads statement jeanine pirro calls judge fool
mega

Donald Trump read a statement from Jeanine Pirro outside of court.

"He's a fool," Trump read from a stack of papers he held, quoting Pirro. "He's not an experienced judge."

Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, and mocked the embattled ex-pres.

"The great and unbiased legal scholar Jeanine Pirro," he quipped.

donald trump reads statement jeanine pirro calls judge fool
mega

Jeanine Pirro called Judge Juan Merchan a 'fool.'

Trump critics took to the comments section to express their disgust.

"This is really. This is happening. This is America in 2024. Unreal," one user penned, and another added of Pirro, "And who is she to talk? Her resume includes being a TV judge and hearing small claims. It was a complete joke."

A third person pointed out, "Trump’s lawyer standing over his shoulder looks supremely uncomfortable. Bet he’s already sorry he ever met Trump and it’s still early days. Wait until Trump turns on him—and he will!"

donald trump reads statement jeanine pirro calls judge fool
mega

Jeanine Pirro is a former TV judge.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
That same day, Trump shared a post to his Truth Social platform demanding Judge Merchan be taken off the case.

"Virtually every Legal Analyst and Scholar said yesterday, at the end of the day, THAT THERE IS NO CASE, AND THAT THIS WITCH HUNT SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN BROUGHT, AND SHOULD BE THROWN OUT NOW!!!" he said. "The problem is that this Judge, Merchan, is TOTALLY COMPROMISED, CONFLICTED, AND CORRUPT, MAKING BIG MONEY OFF OF THIS SCAM AND ITS OUTCOME. He can’t render a fair decision, too much is at stake for him and the Democrats. The Appellate Division should remove him immediately!"

donald trump reads statement jeanine pirro calls judge fool
mega

Donald Trump was accused of using Jeanine Pirro to speak for him.

This comes after Pirro was accused of helping Trump "violate his gag order" by allegedly speaking for him on television. Earlier this month, journalist Maggie Haberman reported the former POTUS looked "delighted" to see Pirro court and whispered to her to "come" to him.

Later that day, he encouraged his followers on Truth Social to "watch Judge Jeanine tonight on Sean Hannity," where she slammed the case and suggested Stormy Daniels wasn't "capable of telling the truth."

Source: OK!

One critic on X claimed, "She's literally his puppet. This has gone beyond parody. Trump is literally just having her speak for him on Fox News," while another nicknamed her, "Muppet Pirro."

