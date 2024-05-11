'She's Literally His Puppet': Donald Trump Uses Jeanine Pirro to Help Violate His Gag Order Outside of Court

Clips of the Pirro appearance on Hannity went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several of the former president's critics mocked the judge for being Trump's mouthpiece so he didn't get thrown behind bars.

One user shared the clip in a post that read, "She's literally his puppet. This has gone beyond parody. Trump is literally just having her speak for him on Fox News."

Another person commented, "Someone. Put Trump in jail. I mean, my God, how many more times does Trump have to take down his orange-stained diaper and defile justice before he gets reprimanded beyond some strong words?"

A third user joked calling the Fox News personality "Muppet Pirro."

