'She's Literally His Puppet': Donald Trump Uses Jeanine Pirro to Help Violate His Gag Order Outside of Court
Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro appeared with former President Donald Trump outside of the Manhattan courthouse after the Friday, May 10, session of the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal trial.
Pirro was ridiculed online for essentially helping Trump "violate his gag order" by speaking for him later that night.
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claimed the ex-president looked "delighted" as he stood up at the end of the proceedings. She shared live updates of what happened in the courtroom and wrote, "He sees Jeanine Pirro as he leaves and whispers, 'Come.'"
Several hours later, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, telling his 6.9 million followers, "Watch Judge Jeanine tonight on Sean Hannity."
When Pirro appeared on the Fox News program, she spent the entire interview making comments that would've caused Trump to violate his gag order and risk being thrown in jail for contempt.
Speaking of Daniels, Pirro told Hannity, "She alleges she had some kind of encounter with him in 2006, and a decade later, in 2017, he is paying for her to stay silent? It's absurd."
"And the whole idea that this woman, who is even capable of telling the truth, is stunning for who she is and what she does for a living — she hates Donald Trump, she makes fun of him, she sales merchandise," the judge continued. "She made millions of dollars since her 'life encounter' with Donald Trump."
Clips of the Pirro appearance on Hannity went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several of the former president's critics mocked the judge for being Trump's mouthpiece so he didn't get thrown behind bars.
One user shared the clip in a post that read, "She's literally his puppet. This has gone beyond parody. Trump is literally just having her speak for him on Fox News."
Another person commented, "Someone. Put Trump in jail. I mean, my God, how many more times does Trump have to take down his orange-stained diaper and defile justice before he gets reprimanded beyond some strong words?"
A third user joked calling the Fox News personality "Muppet Pirro."
As OK! previously reported, Trump paused and attempted to censor himself while speaking with reporters outside of the New York courtroom on Friday, May 10, as he was about to violate his gag order for an eleventh time.
"These are all stories that just came out; these are all stories that are 100 percent that this is a disgraceful trial," Trump told the crowd. "And I’ll be going over them with you, relating later how the left tried to do things to hurt Trump."
"I’m just going to say two things because I can’t read. Sure. Your words," he stumbled slightly. "I’m not allowed to read them. I use the words, this guy wants to put me in jail. He’s corrupt."