OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jeanine Pirro
OK LogoNEWS

'He's Not Afraid': Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov Clash Over Donald Trump's Attempts to Delay Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial

Embedded Image
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 6:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fox News hosts Jessica Tarlov and Jeanine Pirro got into a heated discussion about former President Donald Trump's attempts to delay the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.

Tarlov, a Democratic strategist, questioned Trump's motives, while Pirro, a former New York state judge and prosecutor, defended the embattled ex-prez.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Jeanine Pirro claims Donald Trump isn't scared of anything.

As the clash unfolded on Fox News, Tarlov and Pirro discussed the upcoming election, where Trump and President Joe Biden are set to go head-to-head in November as presumptive nominees.

Tarlov said: "He [Trump] is doing his darndest to make sure that he doesn't have to show up in any of these courtrooms because he's definitely afraid of what's going to happen there."

Pirro cut her co-host off by claiming, "He's not afraid of anything."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: mega

Tarlov questions why Trump keeps trying to push the trial.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh, big man, not afraid. Whatever," Tarlov replied, to which Pirro added: "I know him. He's not."

Tarlov fired back, "You do know him and I don't know him, but I don't think that that man who doesn't even want to sleep in a hotel bed wants to go to jail."

The trial, where Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments to Daniels before the 2016 election, is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 15.

MORE ON:
Jeanine Pirro
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is on trial for alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, Trump has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to postpone the trial.

In addition to the charges involving Daniels, Trump is also facing three other criminal indictments, including mishandling classified documents in Florida and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

If the ex-president is found guilty of every criminal charge against him, he could be sentenced to up to 300 years behind bars.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump currently faces 91 criminal trials.

The hush money trial holds particular significance as it marks the first-ever criminal trial of a former president.

Trump's legal team made a final attempt to delay the trial on Wednesday, which was rejected by Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer. Previous motions to postpone the trial were also dismissed by other judges earlier in the week.

Despite the mounting legal challenges, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing, labeling the accusations as a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by President Biden and the Democrats to sway the election.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.