'He's Not Afraid': Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov Clash Over Donald Trump's Attempts to Delay Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial
Fox News hosts Jessica Tarlov and Jeanine Pirro got into a heated discussion about former President Donald Trump's attempts to delay the Stormy Daniels hush money trial.
Tarlov, a Democratic strategist, questioned Trump's motives, while Pirro, a former New York state judge and prosecutor, defended the embattled ex-prez.
As the clash unfolded on Fox News, Tarlov and Pirro discussed the upcoming election, where Trump and President Joe Biden are set to go head-to-head in November as presumptive nominees.
Tarlov said: "He [Trump] is doing his darndest to make sure that he doesn't have to show up in any of these courtrooms because he's definitely afraid of what's going to happen there."
Pirro cut her co-host off by claiming, "He's not afraid of anything."
"Oh, big man, not afraid. Whatever," Tarlov replied, to which Pirro added: "I know him. He's not."
Tarlov fired back, "You do know him and I don't know him, but I don't think that that man who doesn't even want to sleep in a hotel bed wants to go to jail."
The trial, where Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to payments to Daniels before the 2016 election, is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 15.
Despite pleading not guilty to all charges, Trump has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to postpone the trial.
In addition to the charges involving Daniels, Trump is also facing three other criminal indictments, including mishandling classified documents in Florida and alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.
If the ex-president is found guilty of every criminal charge against him, he could be sentenced to up to 300 years behind bars.
The hush money trial holds particular significance as it marks the first-ever criminal trial of a former president.
Trump's legal team made a final attempt to delay the trial on Wednesday, which was rejected by Associate Justice Ellen Gesmer. Previous motions to postpone the trial were also dismissed by other judges earlier in the week.
Despite the mounting legal challenges, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing, labeling the accusations as a "political witch hunt" orchestrated by President Biden and the Democrats to sway the election.