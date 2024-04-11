'He's Not Afraid': Jeanine Pirro and Jessica Tarlov Clash Over Donald Trump's Attempts to Delay Stormy Daniels Hush Money Trial

As the clash unfolded on Fox News, Tarlov and Pirro discussed the upcoming election, where Trump and President Joe Biden are set to go head-to-head in November as presumptive nominees.

Tarlov said: "He [Trump] is doing his darndest to make sure that he doesn't have to show up in any of these courtrooms because he's definitely afraid of what's going to happen there."

Pirro cut her co-host off by claiming, "He's not afraid of anything."