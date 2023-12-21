Demi Lovato's Former Fiancé Max Ehrich Slams 'Fabricated' and 'Cruel' Posts of Him Reacting to Pop Star's Engagement
Demi Lovato's former fiancé, Max Ehrich, is making it clear he has no ill will toward her recent engagement.
The actor, 32, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 20, to reveal he did not write anything negative about the "Confident" singer, 31, and her husband-to-be, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, after allegedly doctored posts made the rounds.
"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," he wrote of his former flame — whom he proposed to in July 2020. "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago."
"From the bottom of my heart, I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness. I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance. Thank you and God Bless," The Pregnancy Pact star concluded his statement.
In the allegedly doctored post, a person impersonating Ehrich ranted he would "love [Lovato] forever," and stated "the love of her life … has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life."
As OK! previously reported, a representative for the former Disney star recently revealed she and the "29" artist, 32, were engaged after one year together.
According to insiders, Lutes got down on one knee in a "personal and intimate" proposal while presenting Lovato with a bespoke pear-shaped diamond ring. The lovebirds were later joined by their families to celebrate the happy news.
The loved-up couple has publicly flaunted their love on social media after they were first linked in August 2022.
"Happy birthday to my best friend. You're [obviously] the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it. But more importantly you’re weird [as f---] and you make me cry laughing," the rocker penned in a tribute to Lovato.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in Canada who wound up in your session over a year ago. I didn’t know the perfect person existed until i met you," he gushed.
"But now that I do, I’m gunna spend the rest of my life protecting you and doing whatever I can to squeeze another smile [and] belly laugh outta you. I couldn’t be more proud to call you my baby. Hope you have the best bday ever 🖤😘 I love you," Lutes concluded the heartfelt post.