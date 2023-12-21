Demi Lovato's Former Fiancé Max Ehrich Slams 'Fabricated' and 'Cruel' Posts of Him Reacting to Pop Star's Engagement

"I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," he wrote of his former flame — whom he proposed to in July 2020. "That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago."

"From the bottom of my heart, I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness. I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance. Thank you and God Bless," The Pregnancy Pact star concluded his statement.