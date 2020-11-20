It seems Max Ehrich‘s feelings for Demi Lovato have turned “Stone Cold.” Just when we thought he was ready to move on from his whirlwind romance with Lovato, Ehrich went off on his ex-fiancée’s Instagram post.

Lovato shared a photo of herself on Thursday, November 19, showing off her stunning new hairdo following the couple’s breakup two months prior. Ehrich took to the comment section to share his anger with Lovato after she poked fun at their rollercoaster romance at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

The 29-year-old wrote, “stop talking about me at award shows” and accused Lovato of “exploiting our breakup for clout,” calling the joke at the People’s Choice Awards “not chill.”

Lovato has yet to respond to her ex-fiancé’s social media remarks.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

The “Still Have Me” singer joked about the failed relationship at the PCAs on Sunday, November 15. “So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged,” the 28-year-old said. “I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert,” she quipped.

Ehrich and Lovato first linked up in March and decided to quarantine together. The actor popped the question four months later on a Malibu, Calif., beach with an 8-carat emerald cut diamond ring. While the duo appeared to be on cloud nine, the Grammy nominee and her friends and family quickly grew wary of her ex-fiancé’s intentions.

“She worried that he was using her for the fame and heard he was dropping her name around Hollywood while trying to get acting jobs,” a source exclusively told OK! at the time. Lovato called off their engagement in September, which Ehrich claimed he found out about the breakup via a tabloid.

CELEB EXTREME HAIR MAKEOVERS: JOE JONAS GOES PLATINUM BLONDE AND MORE

The actor-singer seems to be back to his old ways as he took social media to share his outrage with the couple’s falling out once again. Following their rocky breakup, Ehrich expressed his sadness and confusion multiple times on social media. From calling their breakup a “PR stunt” to crying on Instagram Live as well as at the beach where he proposed, Ehrich has been anything but subtle about his feelings.

At one point, though, he seemed ready to move on by posting thirst trap photos and videos of himself on Instagram.

The Young and the Restless star also tried faking a romance with a girl who was already in a relationship, said a source. “He wants to make it look like he’s moving on with another woman, but they’re not dating,” an insider told Page Six after Ehrich posted multiple photos with former American Idol contestant Sonika Vaid. “She’s in a full relationship and lives with her boyfriend. He’s trying to get back at Demi and make her jealous.”

THERE & BACK: CELEBRITIES WHO SURVIVED A DRUG OVERDOSE

Ehrich recently posted photos with new flame Mariah Angeliq, 21 (don’t worry, this one is actually single). The two were spotted cozying up together on a beach in Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, November 17.