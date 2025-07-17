Demi Lovato Flaunts Lean Physique in See-Through Top While Promoting New Music: Watch
Demi Lovato gave a sultry sneak peek at her new music.
The "Confident" singer, 32, exposed her bra underneath a see-through pink tank while lip-syncing her new upbeat track in a Wednesday, July 16, video.
Demi Lovato's Sultry Outfit
Lovato caressed her body as she strutted toward the camera in an edgy ensemble. She paired her tiny top with a sheer white skirt and brown leather moto jacket.
The new lyrics include, "'Cause baby, honestly/ I just want to feel your hands all over me/ Right where they want to be/ Even if it's only for tonight."
"Fast ⏩," the musician captioned her post as fans bubbled with excitement.
"Sing bby," Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui wrote.
"I'M SO READY FOR THIS," TikTok star and fellow singer Taylor Felt added.
Lovato first hinted new music was coming when she wiped her Instagram clean on Wednesday, July 9. Social media users freaked out over seeing all her photos deleted and dragged her on social media for her behavior.
"This s--- is so embarrassing in 2025. it was a gag only when Taylor [Swift] did it for reputation," one X account wrote.
"Taylor makes the blueprint they all follow. Every time without fail," a second added.
Demi Lovato Teases New Album
On July 12, Lovato shared behind-the-scenes snapshots from what appeared to be a promotional photoshoot for an upcoming project. She rocked an asymmetrical, long-sleeved gray dress and black tights, with her hair swept into a sleek bun with a side part. The singer turned to the side to flaunt her butterfly tattoo and leaned against a wall outdoors for the photo series. One image showcased Lovato getting her hair and makeup touched up.
"I can’t deny, it feels so right," she wrote.
"Sheesh 😍," her new husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, hyped her up in the comments section.
On July 11, the Grammy nominee gave another inside look at one of her upcoming tracks. She donned a white bodysuit and oversized jacket as she lip-synced the lyrics, "I'm not so sure I've ever felt like this before/ I can't deny/ It feels so right."
"Demi Lovato in EDM/Dance Music? YES Please!!! 🤩🤩🤩," one fan exclaimed.
Kathy Hilton also showed her support, flooding the Instagram reel with red hearts and raised hands emojis.
One day prior, she published an image of herself lying on the floor in a backless black frock and Christian Louboutin heels.
"I’m not so sure, i’ve ever felt like this before," she captioned the post, echoing her song lyrics.
"LFGGGGGG," Kesha commented.