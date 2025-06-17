Bikini-Clad Demi Lovato Bares Slim Physique on Lavish Honeymoon With Husband Jutes: Photos
Demi Lovato is "sorry, not sorry" for her recent bikini snapshots.
The pop star, 32, stripped down for a series of sultry swimsuit photos while on a beach vacation with her new husband, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes.
Lovato bared her toned abs in a fiery red top, paired with a matching tie-front skirt. She flashed a big smile for the camera as she took a boat ride in bright blue waters. She later slipped the straps off her shoulders (seemingly to avoid a tan) while sipping from a coconut. The swim set exposed an array of the former Disney star's tattoos, including the words "love" and "fear" below her clavicles and the phrase, "I love you more," written in her mom’s handwriting on her arm.
The actress later sported a cleavage-baring black bathing suit with high-rise bottoms while posing in the ocean. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, gold circular earrings and a chain necklace.
For her final swim ensemble, Lovato rocked a blue, black and white striped tube top with matching bottoms.
Demi Lovato's Romantic Honeymoon on the Beach
Lutes, 34, was a constant presence in the TV star's Monday, June 16, photo dump, whether joining his woman on the boat or smooching her in the water. In one sweet snapshot, the newlyweds kissed during a candlelit meal on the sand. Lovato wore a flower crown while her husband coordinated with a similar lei.
The Instagram carousel was complete with other candid moments from the honeymoon, including a scenic sunset, starry night sky and ladybug Lovato caught on her finger. One video shows the Camp Rock alum smiling widely while riding a jet ski in the ocean, with her partner trailing behind her.
She captioned the post, "Honeymoon dump 🌺."
"I love u so much 🖤," Lutes commented. "Wifey 😘."
Several celebrities took to the comments section to show their support for the married couple, including Addison Rae, who wrote, "Beautiful."
TV personality Vas J Morgan added red hearts and heart-eye emojis.
Demi Lovato and Jutes' Wedding
Lovato and Lutes tied the knot in a luxe ceremony at the Bellosguardo Estate in Santa Barbara on Sunday, May 25.
"I have to say that there is not one single thing I would have changed about the wedding," Lovato gushed to an outlet. "I feel ready to start our lives together."
She further emphasized how romantic and "full of love" the ceremony was.
"We were married by our good friend Dave Osokow, and he made it so personal," she recalled. "It was as if each and every person at the wedding was a part of a big family all celebrating with us. Looking into each other’s eyes, all I was thinking was how lucky we are to spend this lifetime with each other."
The newlyweds started dating in 2022 before getting engaged in December 2023.