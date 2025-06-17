Lutes, 34, was a constant presence in the TV star's Monday, June 16, photo dump, whether joining his woman on the boat or smooching her in the water. In one sweet snapshot, the newlyweds kissed during a candlelit meal on the sand. Lovato wore a flower crown while her husband coordinated with a similar lei.

The Instagram carousel was complete with other candid moments from the honeymoon, including a scenic sunset, starry night sky and ladybug Lovato caught on her finger. One video shows the Camp Rock alum smiling widely while riding a jet ski in the ocean, with her partner trailing behind her.

She captioned the post, "Honeymoon dump 🌺."

"I love u so much 🖤," Lutes commented. "Wifey 😘."

Several celebrities took to the comments section to show their support for the married couple, including Addison Rae, who wrote, "Beautiful."

TV personality Vas J Morgan added red hearts and heart-eye emojis.